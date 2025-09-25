Infinite Archives' Air Jordan 17 Low Draw Is Now Open

The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Beach” is officially set to drop through a Draw raffle this October. Infinite Archives confirmed the launch, marking one of the rarest Jordan collaborations of the year.

The shoe blends performance history with lifestyle flair, offering a fresh take on a model often overlooked in retros. The Air Jordan 17 Low first released in 2002 during Michael Jordan’s final run with the Washington Wizards.

Known for its sleek design, it stood apart with unique details like a removable midfoot shroud and luxurious materials. The “Beach” edition builds on that legacy while pulling inspiration from contemporary style codes.

Infinite Archives, founded by Easy Otabor, has earned a reputation for merging archival culture with modern creativity. This project extends that vision, connecting past and present through Jordan Brand.

The result is a sneaker that feels rooted in history but speaks to today’s fashion landscape. Photos show the sneaker in cream tones, offset by black detailing and metallic accents.

The minimalist approach highlights the 17 Low’s distinctive lines, while subtle branding from Infinite Archives completes the design. The release will be limited, making the raffle the only entry point.

Looking at the images, the “Beach” carries a timeless feel while standing as one of the more unique Jordan collaborations of 2025.

The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Beach” features cream leather across the upper with contrasting black accents. A glossy copper heel band adds sharp contrast, while the sock-like collar provides a modern edge.

Subtle Infinite Archives branding lands on the heel, replacing the standard Jumpman. Metallic lace eyelets and tonal stitching enhance the premium feel. Underfoot, a translucent outsole ties the design together with a subtle finish.

The combination of materials emphasizes both luxury and performance, while the restrained palette gives the shoe a versatile look. It’s a refined take on an often-forgotten Jordan silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Beach” will be released in October 2025 and a Draw Raffle is currently live here. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $305 when they are released.

