Air Jordan 17 Low Returns With Assist From Infinite Archives

BY Ben Atkinson 80 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
infinite-archives-x-air-jordan-17-low-sneaker-news
Image via Easy Otabor
The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low reworks a slept-on silhouette with modern touches and classic energy.

The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low is the latest collaboration to shine a light on a silhouette that often flies under the radar. Originally released in 2002 during Michael Jordan’s time with the Washington Wizards, the Jordan 17 was known for blending luxury design cues with performance innovation.

The model introduced a molded TPU heel, dynamic fit sleeve, and even came in a briefcase. Nearly two decades later, Infinite Archives gives it a fresh twist. This new pair keeps the performance DNA intact while reworking the aesthetic for modern tastes.

Dressed in white, black, and royal blue, the shoe features clean leather overlays, a perforated upper, and metallic accents. Branding hits from Infinite Archives are stitched near the collar, adding a subtle touch of identity without overdoing it.

The blue midsole and chrome heel counter give the pair its signature early-2000s flair. The look sits somewhere between nostalgic and futuristic, which feels right for a collaboration with archival inspiration.

While official release details haven’t surfaced, in-hand photos show that pairs are out there. The on-foot look confirms they're ready for more than just the archive shelf. Whether these drop widely or remain a rare friends and family collab is still unknown.

Read More: On-Foot Shots Reveal The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma”

Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low Release Date
infinite-archives-x-air-jordan-17-low-sneaker-news
Image via Easy Otabor

The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low features a white leather upper with perforated detailing across the sides. Black overlays add contrast on the tongue and eyelets, with matching black laces running down the center.

A royal blue molded midsole wraps around the heel and arch, accented by a chrome heel plate engraved with “Jordan.” Small Infinite Archives tags appear near the collar.

The outsole sticks to a classic translucent look, giving the design a clean finish. It's a modern update on a sneaker that never got the mainstream attention it deserved the first time around.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low currently has no plans for release. Stay tuned for more updates on this pair.

Read More: Jordan Brand Goes Minimal With Air Jordan 1 Low “Ghost”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
infinite-archives-x-air-jordan-17-low-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 17 Low “Purple” Returns With Infinite Archives Collab 6.0K
infinite-archives-x-air-jordan-17-low-chicago-sneaker-news Sneakers Early Images Of Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Chicago” Emerge 933
fragment-design-x-union-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-sneaker-news Sneakers Fragment Design x Union x Air Jordan 1 High Rumored For 2026 1.5K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 17 Low “University Blue” Officially Unveiled 6.0K