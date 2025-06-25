Air Jordan 17 Low Returns With Assist From Infinite Archives

The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low is the latest collaboration to shine a light on a silhouette that often flies under the radar. Originally released in 2002 during Michael Jordan’s time with the Washington Wizards, the Jordan 17 was known for blending luxury design cues with performance innovation.

The model introduced a molded TPU heel, dynamic fit sleeve, and even came in a briefcase. Nearly two decades later, Infinite Archives gives it a fresh twist. This new pair keeps the performance DNA intact while reworking the aesthetic for modern tastes.

Dressed in white, black, and royal blue, the shoe features clean leather overlays, a perforated upper, and metallic accents. Branding hits from Infinite Archives are stitched near the collar, adding a subtle touch of identity without overdoing it.

The blue midsole and chrome heel counter give the pair its signature early-2000s flair. The look sits somewhere between nostalgic and futuristic, which feels right for a collaboration with archival inspiration.

While official release details haven’t surfaced, in-hand photos show that pairs are out there. The on-foot look confirms they're ready for more than just the archive shelf. Whether these drop widely or remain a rare friends and family collab is still unknown.

Image via Easy Otabor

The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low features a white leather upper with perforated detailing across the sides. Black overlays add contrast on the tongue and eyelets, with matching black laces running down the center.

A royal blue molded midsole wraps around the heel and arch, accented by a chrome heel plate engraved with “Jordan.” Small Infinite Archives tags appear near the collar.

The outsole sticks to a classic translucent look, giving the design a clean finish. It's a modern update on a sneaker that never got the mainstream attention it deserved the first time around.