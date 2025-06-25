On-Foot Shots Reveal The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma”

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” is back and looking just as bold as ever. Known for its sleek all-black upper and striking hits of blue and gold, this classic colorway originally dropped in 2013 and quickly became a fan favorite.

Now, over a decade later, it’s making a return with updated packaging and renewed hype. The combination of patent leather, ballistic mesh, and icy outsole still feels timeless, while the subtle tweaks keep things fresh for a new generation.

The Air Jordan 11 holds a special place in the sneaker world. First released in 1995, it was the model Michael Jordan wore during his first full season back from retirement. It also happened to be the shoe he rocked en route to winning his fourth NBA championship.

Its formal-meets-functional design stood out immediately, and it still does today. Whether it’s the “Concord,” “Bred,” or “Gamma,” the 11s always seem to hit different. New on-foot images of the “Gamma” retro showcase the clean black mesh base, glossy mudguard, and signature blue Jumpman branding on the heel.

You’ll also spot the gold touches on the tongue and heel tab. The translucent outsole finishes it off with just the right touch of cool. No release date has been confirmed yet, but expect this one to draw attention when it finally drops.

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” features a black ballistic mesh upper with matching rope laces and glossy patent leather overlays. Gamma blue accents hit the heel Jumpman and outsole tread, while varsity maize shows up on the tongue and heel branding.

A carbon fiber shank plate adds stability underfoot, paired with a semi-translucent icy blue outsole. Its blend of materials keeps things versatile and performance-ready while giving the retro its signature shine.