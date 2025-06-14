Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" Gears Up For Release

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” is officially making a comeback this December. First released in 2013, this colorway flipped the traditional Jordan 11 formula by leaning fully into blackout styling with sharp, bold accents.

It was an instant hit, bringing something fresh to one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history. The Jordan 11 debuted in 1995 during MJ’s first full season back from retirement.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it was the first basketball sneaker to feature patent leather on the upper. Jordan famously wore them during the Bulls’ 72–10 season and while winning his fourth title.

That legacy means any 11 release automatically carries weight, and the Gamma Blue colorway adds a more modern, street-ready vibe to the legacy. Retailing in full-family sizing, the Gamma Blue 11s are shaping up to be a major drop this holiday season.

Official images haven’t surfaced yet, but early looks like the one above preview the signature glossy black upper, bright blue Jumpman, and yellow 23 branding on the heel.

Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue”

This version of the Air Jordan 11 features a black mesh upper paired with glossy patent leather mudguards. The midsole is dressed in all black, while an icy blue translucent outsole adds contrast.

The Jumpman logo comes stitched in bright gamma blue on the ankle collar. Yellow detailing appears on the tongue and heel tab, including the number 23. A black leather heel wrap finishes off the look. Full-family sizing ensures everyone can grab a pair.