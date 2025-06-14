This Air Jordan 1 Low "Turquoise" Stands Out

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Turquoise” brings a fresh twist to the classic silhouette with pastel tones and gemstone accents. It’s not just a colorway, it’s a vibe.

This pair softens the usual streetwear edge with a playful mix of cream, light blue, and soft pink, paired with studded turquoise jewels for a touch of flair. Originally released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 was Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker and has since become one of the most iconic shoes in sneaker history.

The low-top version offers a more casual, lifestyle-focused look while retaining the DNA of the original. Over the years, the AJ1 Low has evolved into a versatile staple, making it a favorite canvas for expressive designs and lifestyle crossovers.

This new “Turquoise” edition plays right into that lane, offering a bolder, more fashion-forward interpretation. Further, from the photos, this isn’t your typical retro. The jewel-encrusted Swoosh and heel give the shoe a handcrafted feel.

The soft gradient across the upper adds dimension, and the detailing on the tongue brings it all together. Overall, it's a bold take on a model that's stood the test of time.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Turqouise”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Turquoise” features a cream leather base with pastel pink heel panels and light blue overlays. Also, a jeweled Swoosh made of brown studs and turquoise stones curves along the side for a one-of-a-kind look.

The theme continues on the heel, where additional gems trace the collar. Further, the tongue includes tiny gem studs in matching tones, giving the shoe a full-on accessorized vibe.

A clean white midsole and black outsole keep the structure grounded. It’s flashy without being loud, perfect for casual rotation or standout moments.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Turqouise” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released.

Image via Nike