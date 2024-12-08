"Hydrogen Blue" Adds a Fresh Twist to the Air Jordan 1 Low

Pastel colors with this new release.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is introducing a fresh "Hydrogen Blue" colorway. This release features a clean and soft palette that stands out for its subtle elegance. The uppers combine pastel blue and light cream tones, creating a balanced and versatile look. Additionally, smooth leather overlays enhance the shoe’s premium feel. The Nike Swoosh, also in cream, blends seamlessly into the design. Moreover, the stitched Wings logo on the heel features a matching pastel blue, adding to the harmonious aesthetic. The shoe is completed with a crisp white midsole and a light blue rubber outsole for a polished finish.

Furthermore, the padded collar ensures comfort, making this pair suitable for daily wear. The combination of muted tones offers versatility, perfect for both casual and stylish outfits. This "Hydrogen Blue" colorway highlights Jordan Brand’s ability to innovate while keeping things timeless. Set to release soon, this edition of the Air Jordan 1 Low is already generating buzz. Its simple yet refined design appeals to both sneaker enthusiasts and newcomers. The "Hydrogen Blue" colorway adds a fresh and calming vibe to the iconic silhouette. With its premium materials and soft hues, it’s a standout addition to the Air Jordan lineup.

"Hydrogen Blue" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

These sneakers have a blue rubber sole paired with a crisp sail midsole. Also, the base is crafted from light blue leather, highlighted by sail leather overlays. Further, a sail Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, along with sail laces and a blue tongue. The Jordan branding on the tongue matches the leather details. The heels feature the classic Air Jordan Wings logo in blue stitching, giving them a timeless feel.

More Photos

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Hydrogen Blue” is going to be released in 2025. Also, the sneakers have a retail price of $115 and they are currently still in stock.

Image via Nike