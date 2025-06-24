A Suede Switch-Up On The Air Jordan 1 Low "Flax"

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Flax” brings smooth suede and tonal vibes to one of Jordan Brand’s most versatile silhouettes. First released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 was Michael Jordan’s gateway into sneaker history.

Though the high-top stole the spotlight, the low-top version earned its own following thanks to its laid-back look and everyday wearability. Over the years, the AJ1 Low has evolved from a performance shoe into a streetwear staple, and colorways like this one show why it’s still going strong.

This latest version leans into premium textures, offering a calm, almost workwear-inspired palette that slots in effortlessly with fall fits or minimalist wardrobes. The all-over suede makes it feel just a bit more grown-up, while still nodding to the basketball DNA underneath.

A subtle nod to Jordan’s roots, it doesn’t scream for attention but rewards a closer look. From heel to toe, the suede execution on this pair looks buttery soft.

The red stitching on the heel logo adds just enough contrast without overdoing it. The pairs shown here give a clean, detailed look at the latest Air Jordan 1 Low to hit the scene.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Flax”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Flax” features a full suede upper in a warm tan tone. Smooth and slightly shaggy textures alternate across the panels for added depth. Tonal laces and Swooshes keep the look clean.

A red embroidered Wings logo pops on the heel, while a matching red Jumpman sits on the tongue. Underfoot, a sail midsole gives it a vintage touch, paired with a gum outsole for grip and style.

The soft lining and minimal branding round things out. It's a simple but refined take on the AJ1 Low.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Flax” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop.

Image via Nike