Nike Air Foamposite One "Deep Royal" Is Back In The Spotlight

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Deep Royal” is back, and it’s still one of the most striking colorways in the model’s history. Known for its futuristic build and lasting influence, the Foamposite One changed the game when it dropped in 1997.

Penny Hardaway helped turn it into a cultural icon, and the silhouette has never really left the conversation since. While newer silhouettes have cycled through the spotlight, the Foamposite always brings something bold when it returns.

The “Deep Royal” edition isn’t new, but it’s just as clean today as it was when it first appeared. Its sculpted shell, icy sole, and minimalist branding give it a look that still feels modern almost three decades later.

Foamposite retros don’t drop often, and when they do, they tend to come with heavy anticipation. This pair brings back that signature blue hue with subtle tweaks and crisp presentation. The model is known for its durability and sleek, armored look, traits that made it a favorite on and off the court.

The photos here show exactly what to expect. Clean details, an icy outsole, and that deep blue shine make this a drop worth watching.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Deep Royal”

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Deep Royal” returns with its signature molded Foamposite upper in a bold blue finish. Black nubuck eyestays run up the sides, paired with matching laces and a mesh tongue.

A small embroidered Swoosh sits near the toe, while carbon fiber shank plates peek through the outsole. The translucent rubber sole adds contrast and gives the shoe its iconic icy look.

Penny Hardaway’s 1 Cent logo appears on the heel tab and tongue pull, keeping the OG flavor intact. Built for performance and loved for its design, this pair delivers familiar energy with fresh execution.

Sole Retriever reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Deep Royal” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released.

