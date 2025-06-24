Lil Yachty Rocks Nike Air Force 1 Low In Black And Purple

The Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Purple” is making waves, even without a confirmed release. Spotted on Lil Yachty himself, the pair features a clean all-black upper with deep purple hits that echo the Concrete Boys identity.

While Nike hasn’t said anything official yet, these pairs have sneakerheads buzzing with speculation. Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys crew has been on the rise, and this sneaker marks a major moment. It’s not the first time a hip-hop artist has teased a Nike collab, but the execution here feels more serious.

From the embroidered figure on the heel to the custom tongue tag, every detail adds a layer of identity. It’s subtle but intentional. If this does drop, it’ll definitely be one of those “you had to be there” kind of pairs.

The photos show the shoes both up close and in action, Yachty performing with them on, matching purple camo shorts, the whole vibe. Whether this becomes a rare promo pair or ends up on shelves, it’s already left its mark.

Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Low

This Nike Air Force 1 Low features a sleek black leather upper with tonal stitching and matte Swooshes. Purple accents land on the sockliner, outsole, and the embroidered Concrete Boys figure on the heel.

The tongue tag reads “It’s Us” in matching purple. Everything about this pair feels grounded and wearable, with just enough flair to make it pop. A black midsole keeps the look tight and clean, while the deep purple outsole adds contrast without going overboard.

There’s no official release date, but these early shots suggest something real might be in the works.

As of now, there’s no word on whether the Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Purple” will see a public release. No SNKRS listing, no leaks, no rollout.