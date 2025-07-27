Lil Yachty Brings More Concrete Boys Style To Air Force 1

Lil Yachty just stirred the sneaker world with a surprise preview of the Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Low in his latest music video. The quick glimpse instantly fueled speculation, confirming that the rumored collab is real and likely heading for a release in late 2025 or early 2026.

While Nike hasn’t officially announced the drop, the sneaker’s appearance in the video was loud enough. This pair reflects the creative energy of Yachty’s Atlanta-based Concrete Boys crew.

Known for pushing boundaries with their style and sound, the group now brings that same flair to a staple silhouette in sneaker culture. The Air Force 1 has long been a blank canvas for artists and creatives.

From NYC to ATL, it’s been a go-to for decades. Yachty stepping into the fold with his own collaborative pair continues that legacy in a fresh direction. In the new photos, we see a version different from what was previously rumored.

The pair on display features a black leather build with red accents and tonal stitching. The standout detail is the Concrete Boys logo, embroidered in red on the heel. It’s bold but minimal, and it looks like it’s built for both lifestyle and statement wear.

Lil Yachty's Nike AF1 Low

This Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Low features a sleek black leather upper with a matte finish. Also, red accents hit the sockliner, outsole, and logo detailing, offering a strong contrast to the dark base.

The signature Concrete Boys emblem is stitched onto the lateral heel in red, replacing traditional branding. Further, a blacked-out midsole and tonal Swoosh keep the design sharp and understated.