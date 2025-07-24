Lil Yachty Switches It Up On New Single "I Need Meds"

Although his time opening for the CHROMAKOPIA tour has kept him very busy this year, Lil Yachty continues to drop heat. He recently released the loosie "Won't Diss You," and now we have a YouTube-exclusive one in "i need meds."

Most notably on this new track, the Atlanta MC employs a deep voice and tests a new delivery out with a classic triplet flow. It's a pretty cool effect considering his previous vocal tendencies, and the contrast it creates with soaring synths and fun ad-libs is very engaging. Also, it's not like Yachty keeps the exact same delivery all throughout, so there's more dynamism to it than there is on the surface.

Overall, it's a low-tempo banger that can nonetheless activate a stank face, and it's heartening to see the "Come To Coulda Been" MC try new approaches. He's at the point in his career where he could easily coast off of nostalgia bait and defining trademarks. But Lil Yachty still has some tricks up his sleeve, even when he's sonically and flow-wise harkening back to the good ol' days.

Elsewhere, it seems like things are looking up in Yachty's world when it comes to some contentious situations. KARRAHBOOO, a former member of his Concrete Boys collective, recently claimed that they squashed their beef. Maybe they won't link up for new music anytime soon, but still, it's better to see reconciliation than resentment. In any case, we're sure whatever loosie Lil Yachty drops next will, at the very least, go hard.

Lil Yachty – "I Need Meds"