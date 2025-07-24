Lil Yachty Switches It Up On New Single "I Need Meds"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 53 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Yachty I Need Meds Stream Lil Yachty I Need Meds Stream
Although Lil Yachty tries a new delivery out on "I Need Meds," other elements of the track throw it back to his old days.

Although his time opening for the CHROMAKOPIA tour has kept him very busy this year, Lil Yachty continues to drop heat. He recently released the loosie "Won't Diss You," and now we have a YouTube-exclusive one in "i need meds."

Most notably on this new track, the Atlanta MC employs a deep voice and tests a new delivery out with a classic triplet flow. It's a pretty cool effect considering his previous vocal tendencies, and the contrast it creates with soaring synths and fun ad-libs is very engaging. Also, it's not like Yachty keeps the exact same delivery all throughout, so there's more dynamism to it than there is on the surface.

Overall, it's a low-tempo banger that can nonetheless activate a stank face, and it's heartening to see the "Come To Coulda Been" MC try new approaches. He's at the point in his career where he could easily coast off of nostalgia bait and defining trademarks. But Lil Yachty still has some tricks up his sleeve, even when he's sonically and flow-wise harkening back to the good ol' days.

Elsewhere, it seems like things are looking up in Yachty's world when it comes to some contentious situations. KARRAHBOOO, a former member of his Concrete Boys collective, recently claimed that they squashed their beef. Maybe they won't link up for new music anytime soon, but still, it's better to see reconciliation than resentment. In any case, we're sure whatever loosie Lil Yachty drops next will, at the very least, go hard.

Read More: Different Gods: Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s Two Versions Of Hip-Hop Power

Lil Yachty – "I Need Meds"

Quotable Lyrics
It's a stick in my Bridges, nobody move,
Every show, it's a lick, I can't wait to do it,
I be sparing your heart, this ain't Mario,
If we catch you, we testing your cardio

Read More: 50 Cent’s Attempt To Clown Rick Ross For Kissing A Man Goes Wrong After Internet Corrects Him

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.5K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 74.6K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 698
Comments 0