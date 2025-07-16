Internet comedian powerhouse Druski is continuing his reign this week as the second season of Coulda Been House is premiering this week. In fact, it's debuting tomorrow, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET on the personality's YouTube channel. The first eight episodes were a massive hit, with each pulling in an average of 10 million views.
Helping the viewership to some extent was that Druski was able to grab several guest stars along the way. Chris Brown, Birdman, and Snoop Dogg were a few of the icons that brought some extra pizzazz to the program.
But now that the Baltimore knows he's got a loyal audience, he's enlisting even more big-ticket rappers and celebs. Per a press release, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Lil Yachty, Ray J, Saucy Santana, Bob Menery, Sway Calloway and Chocolate Droppa will all appear.
Druski spoke on making this a season one to remember in a statement. "We’re taking Coulda Been House to the next level – we have a bigger house, wilder artists and new special guests. This season is definitely going to be extreme, but the competition and pressure will be all worth it for the winner to sign with Coulda Been Records & cash that $50,000 check thanks to Raising Cane’s."
But before this all kicks off, Druski called upon Lil Yachty and brought back BNYX to produce the promotional single for season two. "Come to Coulda Been" effectively gives a brief rundown of what's at stake for the contestants and also features the comedian doing his best Playboi Carti impression on his verse. Check out the track below.
Druski, Lil Yachty, & BNYX "Come to Coulda Been"
Quotable Lyrics:
Fifty thousand dollars on the line, it's time to spin (Frrt)
Ninety percent ownership, add another ten (Phew)
Sittin' 'round, talkin' 'bout what you coulda did, huh
Come and sign to Druski (BNYX), come, be Coulda Been, huh (What?)
Come, be Coulda Been, huh, come, be Coulda Been, huh