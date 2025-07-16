The first season of Druski's "Coulda Been House" proved to be a hit and its coming back for its second season this week.

But before this all kicks off, Druski called upon Lil Yachty and brought back BNYX to produce the promotional single for season two. "Come to Coulda Been" effectively gives a brief rundown of what's at stake for the contestants and also features the comedian doing his best Playboi Carti impression on his verse. Check out the track below.

Druski spoke on making this a season one to remember in a statement. "We’re taking Coulda Been House to the next level – we have a bigger house, wilder artists and new special guests. This season is definitely going to be extreme, but the competition and pressure will be all worth it for the winner to sign with Coulda Been Records & cash that $50,000 check thanks to Raising Cane’s."

