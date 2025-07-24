Druski Teams Up With Snoop Dogg To Promote "Coulda Fest" Comedy Tour In Hilarious Skit

BY Cole Blake 271 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice
Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Druski (1) of Team Rice reacts after a play during the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Druski will be traveling to London, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and more cities across the world for his next tour.

Druski will be embarking on his first-ever international comedy tour, Coulda Fest Tour, later this year. In announcing the run of shows, he teamed up with Snoop Dogg for a hilarious skit in which the legendary rapper serves as the pilot of his private plane. Snoop will be one of many celebrities making appearances at various shows on the tour.

“Coulda Fest was such a vibe that we had to run it back and switch up the concept – it’s bigger, better and breaking global borders,” Druski said in a press release. “This won’t be your typical comedy or music tour, it’s going to be a cultural movement full of laughs, great music and surprise guests. I’m always looking to take ideas to the next level, so you never know who else might pop up in your city.”

In addition to Snoop Dogg, Lil Yachty will be appearing at the Los Angeles and San Francisco shows, while other guests for the tour include: Caleb Pressley, BigXthaPlug, Soulja Boy, Young M.A. and Navv Greene

The tour will kick off in London at the OVO Arena Wembley on September 13 with following shows in Toronto, Detroit, Washington, D.C., New York City, Houston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and San Francisco. The final show will be in Los Angeles on December 6 at the Kia Forum.

Pre-sale tickets are available now with the general public being able to access tickets on July 25. They'll be be up for sale on the 4Lifers website.

Read More: Druski’s Taps Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, & Rick Ross As House Guests For Season 2 of “Coulda Been House”

Druski On Kai Cenat & Kevin Hart

In promotion of the tour, Druski sat down with GQ for an interview, during which he responded to fan-submitted questions. At one point, a user brought up the idea of him working with Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart.

Druski compared the three comedians to The Beatles in response. "We are the peak trio right now. There's nobody that can top that. So it's not like we need another guest in this trio," Druski said, as caught by Complex. "We kind of like the Beatles a little bit, you know what I mean? But we Black."

Read More: Druski Builds Anticipation For Season Two Of "Coulda Been House" With Lil Yachty & BNYX Collab "Come To Coulda Been"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2025 ESPYs - Arrivals Music Druski’s Taps Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, & Rick Ross As House Guests For Season 2 of “Coulda Been House” 1497
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers Pop Culture Druski Announces Coulda Fest With 21 Savage, Soulja Boy, And More 1.9K
druski Songs Druski Builds Anticipation For Season Two Of "Coulda Been House" With Lil Yachty & BNYX Collab "Come To Coulda Been" 1062
2022 MTV Video Music Awards Arrivals Pop Culture Druski Flirts With Ice Spice On "Coulda Been Records" 3.4K
Comments 0