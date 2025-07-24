Druski will be embarking on his first-ever international comedy tour, Coulda Fest Tour, later this year. In announcing the run of shows, he teamed up with Snoop Dogg for a hilarious skit in which the legendary rapper serves as the pilot of his private plane. Snoop will be one of many celebrities making appearances at various shows on the tour.

“Coulda Fest was such a vibe that we had to run it back and switch up the concept – it’s bigger, better and breaking global borders,” Druski said in a press release. “This won’t be your typical comedy or music tour, it’s going to be a cultural movement full of laughs, great music and surprise guests. I’m always looking to take ideas to the next level, so you never know who else might pop up in your city.”

In addition to Snoop Dogg, Lil Yachty will be appearing at the Los Angeles and San Francisco shows, while other guests for the tour include: Caleb Pressley, BigXthaPlug, Soulja Boy, Young M.A. and Navv Greene

The tour will kick off in London at the OVO Arena Wembley on September 13 with following shows in Toronto, Detroit, Washington, D.C., New York City, Houston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and San Francisco. The final show will be in Los Angeles on December 6 at the Kia Forum.

Pre-sale tickets are available now with the general public being able to access tickets on July 25. They'll be be up for sale on the 4Lifers website.

Druski On Kai Cenat & Kevin Hart

In promotion of the tour, Druski sat down with GQ for an interview, during which he responded to fan-submitted questions. At one point, a user brought up the idea of him working with Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart.