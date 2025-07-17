News
Coulda Been
Music
Druski’s Taps Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, & Rick Ross As House Guests For Season 2 of “Coulda Been House”
Druski’s “Coulda Been House” is a popular episodic series that showcases the entertainer auditioning a variety of characters.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
July 17, 2025
