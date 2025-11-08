Celina Powell Claims Druski Had Her Attacked Over "Coulda Been Love"

Celina Powell alleged that Druski ordered his security to attack her on the set of the "Coulda Been Love" dating show's second season.

Druski may be getting wins when it comes to legal accusations against him, but a new narrative raised some eyebrows on social media. Celina Powell accused him of having his security physically assault her and try to rob her on the set of the second season of his Coulda Been Love dating show.

Furthermore, the allegations come from a series of Instagram Stories she published, which Livebitez caught on the social media platform. "Druski's could've been love season two is officially wrapped, and they try to f***ing hurt me and steal my chain," the controversial Internet personality reportedly wrote. "I got my a** whooped only by security. I have a broken finger because of him @druski. @druski you done fckd up w me. You wanna rob me and have security fightme after you chose a whole stud to win lmao coulda been love season 2 that's a wrap."

"A grown a** security guard that druski co signed literally abused tf out of me.." she added. "@druski literally picked a whole stud over me and then let security ATTACK ME." Powell shared a video of the alleged aftermath, a picture of her alleged injuries on her left ring finger, and an Instagram screenshot suggesting that the comedian blocked her on the social media platform.

Druski Tour 2025

Of course, take all of this with a massive grain of salt, as it seems like the Coulda Been Records celebrity hasn't responded to any of this at press time. Also, the whole situation is very unclear with not a lot of explanation or proof. Still, it will be interesting to see if this comes up again once Coulda Been Love season two comes out.

Elsewhere, Celina Powell's airing out her relationship frustrations, most recently with her alleged Lil Meech fling. She backed up Summer Walker's claims that he's living a "terrible life."

Meanwhile, Druski is on his "Coulda Fest" tour, so he might be too busy to respond to these allegations. It's a wild story, but we'll see if anything actually comes of these accusations. For now, it's one person's word against another person's current silence.

