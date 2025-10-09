Druski Lawsuit Hits Major Snag As Lawyers Lose Confidence In The Plaintiff

Druski and Odell Beckham Jr. were added to this once Diddy-only lawsuit in March of this year, but it seems things are hitting a dead end.

Druski, as well as Diddy and Odell Beckham Jr., have been caught up in an assault lawsuit for some time. For the mogul, he has been since last October. But they may be in the clear sometime soon. The lawyers for Ashley Parham, Jane Doe, and John Doe are dropping out of the case. They cite "irreconcilable differences" as the main reason, per Complex.

Attorneys Shawn R. Perez and Ariel Mitchell add they have become "unreasonably difficult" to work with. They both have informed the trio of accusers, giving them enough notice to find new representation. Moreover, Perez and Mitchell asked the judge to pause the case, so they don't lessen their chances of winning their suit.

Druski, Diddy, and Odell were accused of drugging, kidnapping, and assaulting Parham in particular in 2018. She alleged back in October 2024 that she was taken by Diddy after she said she thought he was involved in Tupac Shakur’s murder.

Druski Diddy Lawsuit
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 06: Druski speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola - Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

It was amended in March, adding Druski and OBJ after Parham initially alleged multiple people assaulted her.

The comedian vehemently denied any involvement shortly after he was named. "This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 — I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish."

He continued, "My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives."

OBJ also denied any wrongdoing. All three have yet to be excused from this suit, but it's trending that way as of now.

