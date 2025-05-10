Druski was one of many celebrities who got dragged into the many accusations against Diddy in recent years. A March lawsuit from a woman named Ashley Parham and two anonymous plaintiffs accused him, Combs, and Odell Beckham Jr. of sexual assault. The lawsuit originally appeared in October of 2024 without the comedian's name.

According to Complex, he and his legal team filed a motion on Friday (May 9) dismissing the plaintiff's allegations. In the filing, they point to the alleged date on which Parham says the defendants allegedly assaulted her, which is March 23 of 2018. The Coulda Been Records personality's legal team claims that this date is the same date on which Parham said two other men assaulted her.

Shane Pearce, who appears in this OBJ lawsuit, is one of those men. The other is a man known as Pearce's "twin." Per court documents, Shane is "a white male adult approximately 35 to 40 years old, 6 feet tall with a thin build. Brown hair with brown eyes and a short beard."

In the defense team's new motion, they included a 2019 document of Parham recounting the alleged attack to police. Also, they included an August 23, 2018 email in which she accuses Pearce of "r**ing [her] with [his] friend exactly five months ago from today at this exact time."

"There is no evidence in these pre-existing court records indicating that anyone other than Mr. Pearce and his ‘twin’ friend were at his home on the night in question," Druski's legal team argued. "There is no claim that Sean Combs (Diddy) was present at this suburban home, or that other celebrities and athletes attacked her."

Druski Baltimore

Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Druski before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is Druski's latest attempt to clear his name in this sexual assault lawsuit. He previously sought to do so by providing phone records, financial statements, and other personal documents. In addition, employment records also point to the 30-year-old being in Georgia at the time of the alleged assault, not California as Parham is alleging.

All three celebrity men in this case denied any and all allegations against them. Druski in particular wants to sanction Parham and her team to cover attorney fees and other legal expenses. Also, the defense team thinks they argued for his innocence "beyond reasonable dispute" in the face of her story's alleged inconsistencies.

Elsewhere, the Maryland native is going viral for his Baltimore "Coulda Been" auditions these days. We will see if any other online narratives follow, and how the court handles this case.