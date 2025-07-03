Druski Scores Victory In Court Thanks To Bank Records

In March, Druski, Diddy, and Odell Beckham Jr. were sued by a woman who alleged that they all sexually assaulted her in 2018.

This March, a woman named Ashley Parham filed a lawsuit against Diddy, Odell Beckham Jr, and Druski. In it, she alleged that all three of them sexually assaulted her at a party back in 2018. They were quick to deny the allegations and attempt to clear their names.

Last month, it was even reported that Druski's legal team was seeking sanctions against Parham's team.

"Instead of conducting the legally-required diligence, Ms. Mitchell and her co-counsel, Sean Perez, recklessly put forth a story in which [Druski] – at the time a broke waiter in Georgia – somehow ended up in Orinda, California with a slew of celebrities he had not yet met in an attack supposedly orchestrated as revenge for Ms. Parham’s offhand comment that Sean Combs killed Tupac," his attorney David Grossman said at the time.

Druski Diddy Lawsuit
NBA: Finals-Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder
Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Social media influencer Drew Desbordes, aka Druski, looks on during the first quarter between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Less than a month after the alleged attack, Ms. Parham herself told the police that she was attacked by Mr. Pearce and his 'twin,'" he continued. "Another thin white man she had previously met. A year later, she declared under penalty of perjury that story was true. She had been attacked by Mr. Pearce and his friend."

Now, according to Complex, a judge has ruled in the comedian's favor. United States District Judge Rita Lin reportedly came to the conclusion earlier this week that it's “virtually certain” Druski was in Georgia at the time of the alleged assault. Parham alleges that it took place in California.

Lin referenced his bank and phone records that were provided, which prove that he was nearly broke at the time. The court will now move forward with his motion for sanctions, and a hearing has been scheduled for July 8.

