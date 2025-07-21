Celina Powell Apologizes For Stealing G Herbo's Possessions After Recalling Wild Incident

MLB: Washington Nationals at Chicago White Sox
Jun 11, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago rapper G Herbo throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Celina Powell felt inclined to come forward about the G Herbo ordeal after he spoke out about it during a recent interview.

G Herbo was asked about his craziest fan story and the one he went with will shock you. In a clip caught by The Shade Room, he recalled when internet personality, Celina Powell, stole some valuable items. According to Herbo, it was "the first time [he] met" her.

All of the other details like how they met were left out. But after piecing things together, it sounds like the MC's cousin left Powell in a hotel room with all of his and his team's stuff. It got so intense that even his friends were threatening her to return everything.

But adding another wild twist to this story is that Powell had a warrant out for her arrest, Herbo alleged. The "PTSD" songwriter said that Celina called the police on him and his boys, supposedly for the threats she was receiving.

However, due to her alleged legal issues at that time, the cops arrested her instead, allowing Herbo and his team to recollect their items.

According to the performer, Powell took passports, bags with lots clothes, his video crew's cameras, and more.

G Herbo "WTHELLY Remix"

Celina has seemingly felt bad about this incident for some time now, though, because she's since issued an apology. The Shade Room caught it hours after the clip went up on their social media. It reads, "My side of the story is I was young and made a mistake," she began.

"I was mad because they left me while he went to his show and didn't invite me so me and my friend robbed him. I still don't know how he found my address either lol but I do want to make it clear that I was YOUNG and I sincerely apologize to him."

Overall, you have to respect the honesty and willingness to admit her faults. Hopefully, they have reconciled behind the scenes as well.

Elsewhere, G Herbo was recently featured on the remix to Rob49's viral hit "WTHELLY." The track went live on June 20, with the original doing so on March 21.

