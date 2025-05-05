G Herbo Reflects On Ari Fletcher Calling Him A "Terrible Dad"

Although the coparenting relationship between Taina Williams and Ari Fletcher has gotten a lot better since their initial rifts, G Herbo still has to deal with some important conversations. Recently, on BET's For The Fellas show, he reflected on a moment during The Impact ATL in which Fletcher called him a bad father.

In the clip, Ari expressed frustration with Herbo for leaving their son Yosohn's birthday party early and missing his graduation. He admitted he messed up, but said that the way she was going about her issues was just her opinion.

In another clip from the reality TV show, Ari Fletcher spoke on coparenting with G Herbo and refused to outright call him a "bad dad." She may have her problems, but she knows how great of a father he usually is, and he said that it will always be love between them. Fletcher apologized for coming off harsh during their interaction, so that "terrible dad" quote from the first clip is just an emotional slip.

On For The Fellas, the Chicago rapper expressed that Ari calling him a "terrible dad" in the first clip is not something she actually means. But he still understands where she's coming from.

When Did G Herbo & Ari Flecther Break Up?

"She don't mean it at all," G Herbo remarked concerning Ari Fletcher. "It's no way that you really feel like I'm a bad father. I'm too active in my kids' lives. I feel like she was just probably frustrated. She said that kind of to get under my skin for real. 'Cause she felt a way. When that happened, that was my son's graduation. He graduated from preschool. But that was also my daughter's first birthday. So I had to be both places. I was in two places at once."

"Communication was, like, the best thing for us," he continued. "A lot of times, it's just the uncomfortable conversation that got to be had. A lot of times, we as adults, we avoid those uncomfortable conversations. I stopped doing that, and it was beneficial. I was the kind of guy, I avoided all uncomfortable conversations. I'm like, alright, whatever. Like you said, I'm confident in who I am as a man, as a father. I feel like I don't got to talk to you, I don't got to explain myself. But it's okay to see, alright, what is it that I did that may have offended you or frustrated you or whatever the case. Okay, I can apologize for it. And I can tell you I'ma try my best for it not to happen again. That's where I am as a man."