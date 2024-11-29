Ari Fletcher Threatens To Sue Blogs Alleging That G Herbo Still Pays Her Bills

Ari Fletcher is fed up.

Ari Fletcher is certainly no stranger to rumors, and recently, the reality star hopped online to shut some down. One X account shared a post accusing Fletcher of getting her bills paid by her ex G Herbo despite being in a relationship with Moneybagg Yo. According to her, she never said this, and it couldn't be further from the truth. Moreover, she thinks haters need to stop focusing on the relationship between her and the father of her child, as it's simply none of their business.

"I’m gone start suing you b*tches!" she threatened. "I never tweeted no sh*t like this! Tf is wrong with yall. The obsession y’all have with me and my bd is cringy is f*ck. We do not have relations and he don’t pay me nothing. Stop this sh*t! It’s called healthy coparenting. Literally nothing to see here!" Fans can't blame the Remedy By Ari founder for feeling frustrated, especially since these aren't the first rumors she's had to address as of late.

Ari Fletcher Confirms G Herbo Pays Her "Nothing"

Earlier this week, for example, some social media users began to suspect foul play on Fletcher's part. During a chat with fans on IG Live, a man appeared to sneak behind her, who many theorized was Skilla Baby. This prompted cheating allegations to fly, but she was quick to set the record straight. “The fact that my love life is confusing is hilarious,” she wrote in part on her Instagram Story. She continued, claiming that Skilla Baby is like a brother to her and that the man in the video wasn't even him.

Skilla Baby later took to X to deny the allegations as well. "G Herbo my real big brotha and one of the only rapper friends I have that I value," he explained. "I'm not that type of guy and sis ain't that type of girl 100% not me in no video with Ari."

