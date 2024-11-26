Skilla Baby & Ari Fletcher Address Rampant Cheating Rumors Following Suggestive Video

Fletcher made things look quite suspicious in the contentious clip.

Social media influencer and entrepreneur Ari Fletcher has had her fair share of difficult relationships. Two of her more recent and most notable connections include Chicago rapper G Herbo, and Memphis MC, Moneybagg Yo. The latter is who she's sort of with right now, as the best way to put their status would be "on and off." As for the drill mainstay, they have not been together since 2019, but they share a now six-year-old son, Yosohn. Their experience co-parenting has also seen its own deal of ups and downs. We say all of this to say, Fletcher knows what comes with being well-known and how the relationships of this magnitude can be and how they are portrayed.

With that knowledge comes being able to handle the headlines and speculation that can come with it. So, it's no surprise that Ari is controlling the narrative and setting the record straight, to perfection. Recently, there has been a rampant rumor running around that involves the multi-media savant and up-and-coming Detroit act, Skilla Baby. According to a post from HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED, a video is the catalyst in this case and it's been suggesting that he's been sneaking around with Ari lately.

Skilla Baby & Ari Fletcher Are Cool But Not In That Way

She didn't make things look all hunky-dory either, as a lankier man wearing a yellow hoody was walking around behind her. As he was, Ari leaned in the direction of where this mystery man --suspected to be Skilla-- was going. She even downplayed the situation by continuing to talk to her fans on social media after that had just happened. However, she's saying that it wasn't him in the video and so is the man in question.