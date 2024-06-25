Ari Fletcher Shades MoneyBagg Yo And Fans Are Tired

Some fans want the two to settle it in person.

Ari Fletcher and MoneyBagg Yo have been together for quite some time now. Overall, these two are quite prominent on social media. Although they have had their fair share of drama, they have been able to stay together, and fans love them for that. However, there are times when it appears as though they are beefing. This is usually thanks to social media posts from either MoneyBagg or Fletcher. For instance, we caught a glimpse of this at midnight as Fletcher replied to a MoneyBagg Yo tweet.

In the tweet, MoneyBagg Yo said "Watch out for ppl in yo life dat look for a reason to fall out with u." This subsequently led to a response from Fletcher in which she wrote "You ain’t really trying to play this game is you? I’ll finish it on this bitch." No one really knew what incited this, although it seemed clear to fans that something wasn't right. This was the last tweet on Fletcher's account, as there was no explanation or context given afterward.

Ari Fletcher Speaks

With fans assuming that Fletcher was shading MoneyBagg Yo, some came out and stated that they find the whole thing a bit immature and childish. "Y’all do this every two weeks," one person wrote. "yall got each other number . yall too grown fa ts," said another. The other comments were extremely similar, with some just chalking all of this up to Cancer season. Hopefully, the two were able to remedy the situation and are back on good terms.