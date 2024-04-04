Ari Fletcher Twerks In The Club, Bobbi Althoff Can't Keep Up

Ari Fletcher has worked tirelessly to build a social media empire to support herself and the young son she shares with G Herbo, which is commendable considering she likely could've gotten just as rich from flaunting her body online. Though she's gone under the knife more than once, the content creator is consistently in the gym keeping her figure looking slim thick, not to mention cooking up delicious meals on her YouTube channel that explain her ample curves.

Even with such a hectic schedule, Fletcher still finds time to have fun with her gal pals. She and Yung Miami spend plenty of time together, throwing it back and acting bad like only they can. Elsewhere, Yosohn's mom has been spending time with podcaster Bobbi Althoff, who previously faced criticism for using Black creators for clout and seemingly taking inspiration from their ideas. It seems Fletcher wasn't too concerned about the recently divorced entertainer jacking her swag, as Althoff could never twerk like the black-haired beauty was during their night out at the club.

Read More: Ari Fletcher Announces That She's "Single," Moneybagg Yo Reacts

Ari Fletcher Tries to Teach Bobbi Althoff the Motion

In the video above, the women turn up to Sexyy Red, Fletcher's bodacious behind bouncing effortlessly in her shiny black pants. Beside her, Althoff awkwardly sits on a bench, pulling out some unusual hand motions while rocking back and forth. At one point, the latter attempts to match her friend's energy with some twerk-like moves, but she still has some work to do.

Since her early days as a podcaster, Bobbi Althoff has faced allegations of being an "industry plant" and "culture vulture." Despite this, she continues to create content and keep her fans laughing, including during a recent link-up with Funny Marco. At the time, Althoff paid her Black male counterpart $20K for the role he played in launching her career, much to the internet's pleasure. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Bobbi Althoff Pays Funny Marco $20K For Launching Her Career

[Via]