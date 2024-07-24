Funny Marco Reveals Why He Canceled Stand-Up Tour With Bobbi Althoff

ComplexCon 2023
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Funny Marco speaks at ComplexCon 2023 at Long Beach Convention &amp; Entertainment Center on November 18, 2023 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)
The tour is coming to an early end.

Funny Marco has released a video speaking at length about his decision to cancel his joint tour with Bobbi Althoff. In the candid update, he explains that, while he still loves Althoff, their comedic styles weren't meshing the way he had hoped. He says neither of them is in the wrong and it boils down to a difference of opinion.

“I love Bobbi to death, Bobbi is a good person… I don’t have sh*t bad to say about nobody," he began. "But when people pay they hard working money I really care about that. When I’m on a stand-up tour, and I’m selling out these tours, and then me and Bobbi being able to come together and people are paying they money to come see us, I really want that to get better.”

Bobbi Althoff Attends People's Choice Awards

Bobbi Althoff at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“I did stand-up before and I’m still doing it so I understand I’m learning how to entertain a crowd and it’s not the same thing that you get on Instagram. … And I feel like Bobbi was stiff a little bit," he added. From there, he explained that he hired script writers but Althoff was against the idea of working with them. “It was hurting me because I know people are paying they hard[-earned money]. …and I wanted it to get better but Bobbi was just in her way of doing it how she wanted to do it, and I was in my way of doing it how I wanted to do it. So, nobody was in the wrong when it came to that," he said. "I just wanted more out of Bobbi. I wanted her to dance more, I wanted her to talk.” Check out the full explanation below.

Funny Marco Explains Canceling Bobbi Althoff Tour

The two had been performing together since May and were scheduled to conclude the tour on August 17 in Kansas City. Earlier this year, Althoff dealt with accusations of copying Marco’s interview style, which prompted her to offer him $20K for "putting her on." Be on the lookout for further updates on Funny Marco and Bobbi Althoff on HotNewHipHop.

