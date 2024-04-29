Bobbi Althoff & Saweetie Seemingly Tease An Interview Together

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Arrivals
Saweetie at the Mercedes-Benz all new G-Class Los Angeles star-studded world premiere held at Franklin Canyon Park on April 23, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

The two promoted this in classic crossover fashion and while playing to their strengths: some awkward dancing to a teased track.

Thanks to a recent social media tease in which Saweetie and Bobbi Althoff put together some awkward dance moves in front of a pool to the former's new anticipated single, a lot of folks think that they could have an interview on the way. Moreover, it would follow a lot of the usual hype-up for an Althoff sit-down, and the link-up seems a little too out of the blue to not involve something grander. Still, maybe they are just really getting along and wanted to show themselves having some fun online, and that wouldn't be a bad thing at all. We'll see if there are similar talking points or contentious moments that result of this hypothetical conversation like the ones that have came up in the past.

Furthermore, Bobbi Althoff's interviews lean towards slight awkwardness in the public eye given her comedic style, and as of late, they inspired a lot more debate such as her viral "I'm not a musician" moment with Sukihana. Perhaps a convo with Saweetie will hold another miscommunication instance like this, although we're sure that it would still be an entertaining one to witness even if it's a completely normal and chilled-out sit-down. But for all our theorizing, there's no official announcement. So we'll see what pans out in the near future.

Saweetie & Bobbi Althoff Might Be Hinting At Interview Together

In fact, for Saweetie in particular, she has a lot that she could talk about and address. For one, there's the aforementioned teased track that's apparently titled "Nani" that should be coming out very soon. But on a more tantalizing and scandalous note, the Los Angeles MC also came up in the beef between her ex Quavo and Chris Brown, who claimed that he slept with her while they were still together. It seems like she's had more to chastise the former Migo for than Breezy, but we'll see if this stays the same or if she has some extra bars on her next song.

Meanwhile, do you think this interview is actually happening or is this just a random social media post? Do you think the Althoff or the Icy Girl are going to talk about the rumors and statements other people made on their behalf these days? Whatever your theories are, let us know how you think they'll respond to it down in the comments section below. For more news and the latest updates on Bobbi Althoff and Saweetie, stick around on HNHH.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
