Bobbi Althoff & Saweetie Seemingly Tease An Interview Together

Thanks to a recent social media tease in which Saweetie and Bobbi Althoff put together some awkward dance moves in front of a pool to the former's new anticipated single, a lot of folks think that they could have an interview on the way. Moreover, it would follow a lot of the usual hype-up for an Althoff sit-down, and the link-up seems a little too out of the blue to not involve something grander. Still, maybe they are just really getting along and wanted to show themselves having some fun online, and that wouldn't be a bad thing at all. We'll see if there are similar talking points or contentious moments that result of this hypothetical conversation like the ones that have came up in the past.

Furthermore, Bobbi Althoff's interviews lean towards slight awkwardness in the public eye given her comedic style, and as of late, they inspired a lot more debate such as her viral "I'm not a musician" moment with Sukihana. Perhaps a convo with Saweetie will hold another miscommunication instance like this, although we're sure that it would still be an entertaining one to witness even if it's a completely normal and chilled-out sit-down. But for all our theorizing, there's no official announcement. So we'll see what pans out in the near future.

Saweetie & Bobbi Althoff Might Be Hinting At Interview Together

In fact, for Saweetie in particular, she has a lot that she could talk about and address. For one, there's the aforementioned teased track that's apparently titled "Nani" that should be coming out very soon. But on a more tantalizing and scandalous note, the Los Angeles MC also came up in the beef between her ex Quavo and Chris Brown, who claimed that he slept with her while they were still together. It seems like she's had more to chastise the former Migo for than Breezy, but we'll see if this stays the same or if she has some extra bars on her next song.

Meanwhile, do you think this interview is actually happening or is this just a random social media post? Do you think the Althoff or the Icy Girl are going to talk about the rumors and statements other people made on their behalf these days? Whatever your theories are, let us know how you think they'll respond to it down in the comments section below. For more news and the latest updates on Bobbi Althoff and Saweetie, stick around on HNHH.

