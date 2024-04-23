Saweetie Continues Teasing New Song Amid Quavo And Chris Brown Beef

It's been a year absolutely packed with beef and diss tracks in hip-hop and beyond. Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj got things started earlier this year with an explosive but short lived back and forth. The main event came when Kendrick Lamar took shots against J. Cole and Drake on the song "Like That" from Future & Metro Boomin's new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. J. Cole's quickly deleted response track and Drake's consistent trolling of Kendrick over his height have seemingly dominated the rap news cycle ever since. Additionally, it's even seeped into popular music with Taylor Swift dropping a straight up Kim Kardashian diss track on the extended version of her new album.

The newest beef to spark is between Chris Brown and Quavo. The pair's distaste for each other was brought back into the limelight when they were seated next to each other at a fashion show earlier this year. Now it's escalated into full on beef with diss tracks from both artists. Right in the middle of all of it is Saweetie. While she hasn't exactly come out in favor of Chris Brown, she certainly isn't siding with Quavo. Following her being mentioned in both songs she shared a DM from the former Migos rapper to Twitter that was admittedly not a great look. Now as the beef rages on, she's using the opportunity to promote her upcoming song.

Saweetie Asks Fans If They're Ready For Her New Song

In the comments, plenty of fans bring up the ongoing beef. Most of them seem to want a Chris Brown feature on the upcoming track. "WE WANT CHRIS ON THE SONG AND IN THE MUSIC VIDEO" one of the top comments on the post reads. "WE WANT CHRIS BROWN ON THE REMIX" another agrees.

What do you think of Saweetie continuing to tease her new single in the midst of the Quavo and Chris Brown beef? Do you think she is taking Brown's side in the beef or just defending herself from Quavo's allegations? Let us know in the comment section below.

