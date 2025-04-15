Pusha T Sends Bone-Chilling Message To Rappers He Hates "So F*cking Bad"

Pusha T is not playing around with anyone this year and that's evidenced by his recent warning he issued to every rapper. He delivered it during his time at the first weekend of Coachella, where he performed on Saturday, April 12. The Clipse rapper shared a video to his Instagram Story of a first-person view of his merch for the festival. It's a cool but pretty creepy black-and-white drawing of the Virginia MC with a horrifying grin that looks like it was plucked right from the Smile film franchise. Making things darker is the fact that it has him in a strait jacket. Later into the minute-long clip is when "King Push" sends his fair warning.
"Look at this f*cking sicko. Big, big difference. When I smile like that, it means that it's a big, big difference between me and you n****s," Pusha T said. "I'ma f*ck y'all up, man. I can't [wait]. I'ma f*ck y'all up this year. I f*cking hate y'all so f*cking bad. I hate y'all so bad." All of this was seemingly some extra promotion for him and his brother No Malice's return as Clipse. They are slated to drop their album later this year, although a date hasn't been confirmed at press time.
Pusha T Announces Clipse Album
Pusha T did reaffirm that it was coming while on one of the Coachella stages during a break in his set. "Clipse coming soon. Super soon. Again, it’s the best story. I can’t wait to tell y’all the story." The project is going to be titled Let God Sort Em Out and is going to only feature production from Pharrell Williams. This trio of artists have made tons of standout records together, so this a pretty exciting reunion as well.
In terms of features, XXL reports that Nas, Stove God Cooks, and John Legend are three confirmed guests. Others that are speculated include Kendrick Lamar and/or Jay-Z. As far as snippets and previews of tracks go, "Birds Don't Sing" was performed at the Louis Vuitton's Men's Spring-Summer 2025 show last year. Additionally, a second potential teaser leaked online in February of this year.