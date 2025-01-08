Pusha T Sparks More Clipse Album Hype With Mysterious Social Media Maneuver

King Push and No Malice were teasing the heck out their comeback project all throughout 2024.

It really feels like Pusha T and No Malice --Clipse-- are finally going to deliver their much-awaited comeback album. It's been 15 years to be exact since their last effort Til The Casket Drops back in 2009. The reason we are sensing an imminent album announcement is because of the confirmation from King Push in December. While speaking at the Art Basel in Miami with Ari Melber for Saint & Citizen’s “Saint Sessions Live” event, he was adamant that it was complete. "It’s done I promise you that it’s done. It’s in my phone," he insisted. He dropped that bombshell after promising how epic this project is going to be.

"There are no duos in rap today and lyric driven hip-hop lives. You will get to see how hip-hop and street hip-hop matures. It’s been 15 years since we dropped an album… I just think that people are going to witness greatness. This is a chemistry, this is a brotherhood, and when I say that I mean Pharrell as well. He produced it from top to bottom," Pusha T explained. This was not the only time that he's spoken so highly of Let God Sort Em Out.

Could Pusha T Be Getting Ready To Announce Something Big?

With Vulture, he and No Malice confidently stated, "I think the album shows the supreme maturation of a rap duo. I think this is where you get the difference between taste and filler. This music is curated. This is a high taste-level piece of work." When it comes to Pusha T, we know he's going to deliver quality, so hearing him say this and confirm that Pharell is having a huge hand in it has us that much more ready to hear it.