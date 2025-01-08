Pusha T Sparks More Clipse Album Hype With Mysterious Social Media Maneuver

BYZachary Horvath196 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Desert Sun
Pusha T holds out some of his jewelry to the crowd as he performs on the Coachella stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 21, 2023. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
King Push and No Malice were teasing the heck out their comeback project all throughout 2024.

It really feels like Pusha T and No Malice --Clipse-- are finally going to deliver their much-awaited comeback album. It's been 15 years to be exact since their last effort Til The Casket Drops back in 2009. The reason we are sensing an imminent album announcement is because of the confirmation from King Push in December. While speaking at the Art Basel in Miami with Ari Melber for Saint & Citizen’s “Saint Sessions Live” event, he was adamant that it was complete. "It’s done I promise you that it’s done. It’s in my phone," he insisted. He dropped that bombshell after promising how epic this project is going to be.

"There are no duos in rap today and lyric driven hip-hop lives. You will get to see how hip-hop and street hip-hop matures. It’s been 15 years since we dropped an album… I just think that people are going to witness greatness. This is a chemistry, this is a brotherhood, and when I say that I mean Pharrell as well. He produced it from top to bottom," Pusha T explained. This was not the only time that he's spoken so highly of Let God Sort Em Out.

Read More: Jim Jones Defends Himself After 50 Cent & Cam’ron Reflect On Dipset Betrayal

Could Pusha T Be Getting Ready To Announce Something Big?

With Vulture, he and No Malice confidently stated, "I think the album shows the supreme maturation of a rap duo. I think this is where you get the difference between taste and filler. This music is curated. This is a high taste-level piece of work." When it comes to Pusha T, we know he's going to deliver quality, so hearing him say this and confirm that Pharell is having a huge hand in it has us that much more ready to hear it.

It seems we might not have to wait that much longer for it either thanks to the Virginia rapper's recent move on Instagram. According to AllHipHop, Push wiped his profile entirely clean. Throughout the social media age, when an artist does this, it typically means that something major is coming. We don't have a release date or even an official lead single release. But given the energy from the duo last year and with a fresh 12 months ahead, it might be a matter of days before we get some revealing updates.

Read More: Jay-Z Demands The Court Sanction Tony Buzbee For "False" Rape Lawsuit

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...