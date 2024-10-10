Pusha T Claims Clipse Album Is Finished As Fans Clamor For A Release Date

BYGabriel Bras Nevares151 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) No Malice and Pusha T of Clipse attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images)
The future is bright... But it could be brighter.

Clipse will finally reunite in full-length fashion on Let God Sort 'Em Out, the upcoming album from brothers Pusha T and No Malice. However, there still isn't a release date for it, and some fans are already scared that this is just a farce. Fortunately, AllHipHop's Chuck Creekmur caught up with the Virginia MCs at the VIP premiere of Pharrell's new film Piece By Piece, and Push specifically gave fans an update on the LP's status. "The album’s done," he remarked. "So, the album’s done, we just [handling] all the logistics right now. It’s ready. So, as soon as it’s ready, y’all getting it. That’s it."

"It’s time," No Malice added to Creekmur concerning the Clipse reunion. "It’s time. The album is ready. The album is right. I feel it’s something that hip-hop has been missing. And we got it, so we ready." Of course, this isn't the first time that the duo's spoken on the project or even suggested that it's finished. There's actually a mystery feature on the LP that has fans salivating, although we'll have to wait and see who actually turns up on it.

Read More: Pusha T Explains How Kanye West Took "Follow God" Away From Clipse

Pusha T & No Malice Update Fans On Clipse Reunion

"It’s what rap should look like if you’re real about your craft, real about your experience, real about your storytelling," No Malice told Vulture of the Clipse reunion album back in June. "It’s bringing the fans along to see the growth, not trying to fit in or fabricate. It just seems like in other genres of music, they have the luxury of growing. For some reason, we act like we’re not supposed to evolve. This is what the true evolution of the Clipse looks like. It’s just good to be able to show that and still have high-level raps."

Meanwhile, whether or not that mystery feature lands or if it's literally just Pusha T and No Malice, we can't wait for what Clipse will bring on Let God Sort 'Em Out. Maybe asking for a 2024 release date is too much, but if it is, then we're sure that it will fit right in as one of 2025's biggest rap moments. The fact that we can't know for sure is what makes rap's future very exciting. Hopefully there's greatness right around the corner...

Read More: Pharrell Rocks Out To Unreleased Clipse Collab In New Album Preview

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...