Pusha T Claims Clipse Album Is Finished As Fans Clamor For A Release Date

Clipse will finally reunite in full-length fashion on Let God Sort 'Em Out, the upcoming album from brothers Pusha T and No Malice. However, there still isn't a release date for it, and some fans are already scared that this is just a farce. Fortunately, AllHipHop's Chuck Creekmur caught up with the Virginia MCs at the VIP premiere of Pharrell's new film Piece By Piece, and Push specifically gave fans an update on the LP's status. "The album’s done," he remarked. "So, the album’s done, we just [handling] all the logistics right now. It’s ready. So, as soon as it’s ready, y’all getting it. That’s it."

"It’s time," No Malice added to Creekmur concerning the Clipse reunion. "It’s time. The album is ready. The album is right. I feel it’s something that hip-hop has been missing. And we got it, so we ready." Of course, this isn't the first time that the duo's spoken on the project or even suggested that it's finished. There's actually a mystery feature on the LP that has fans salivating, although we'll have to wait and see who actually turns up on it.

"It’s what rap should look like if you’re real about your craft, real about your experience, real about your storytelling," No Malice told Vulture of the Clipse reunion album back in June. "It’s bringing the fans along to see the growth, not trying to fit in or fabricate. It just seems like in other genres of music, they have the luxury of growing. For some reason, we act like we’re not supposed to evolve. This is what the true evolution of the Clipse looks like. It’s just good to be able to show that and still have high-level raps."

Meanwhile, whether or not that mystery feature lands or if it's literally just Pusha T and No Malice, we can't wait for what Clipse will bring on Let God Sort 'Em Out. Maybe asking for a 2024 release date is too much, but if it is, then we're sure that it will fit right in as one of 2025's biggest rap moments. The fact that we can't know for sure is what makes rap's future very exciting. Hopefully there's greatness right around the corner...