Tyler The Creator collaborated with three of his favorite artists of all time on Clipse's album, "Let God Sort Em Out."

Tyler The Creator says he was unbelievably nervous while recording his verse on Clipse's song, "POV." He reflected on getting to work with several of his favorite artists of all time for the track while speaking with Ebro Darden for HOT 97. "POV" was included on Pusha T and Malice's reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out.

"It took me about 79, 100 times to do it, and I almost texted Pusha, 'I don't think this is gonna work,'" Tyler admitted. "I'm gonna tell you one thing, and this is not to sound f*cking awesome, bro I really do not be getting nervous. I go headfirst with sh*t. F*ck it, we'll improv, whatever. It's been a few times I for sure got nervous and n***a, trying to nail that verse with like two of my Mount Rushmores, produced by my Mount Rushmore, was like, 'I can't f*ck this up for me. This isn't even about what folks gonna say. I can't f*ck this up for me.'"

As for how his verse came together, he explained: "It took me so long to write that and trying to perfect it-- don't wanna do too much, don't wanna do too little. 'Okay, don't do too many punch lines. Okay, what's the flow? Don't do your silly, goofy flow. Okay, I guess I'll try to rap like Biggie [Smalls] on it or something.' I was really in that b*tch sweating. That n***a Pusha sent me that before I went on tour. He probably sent me that in April. I ain't give him that sh*t until like end of May, early June maybe."

Clipse's "Let God Sort Em Out"

Tyler The Creator wasn't the only artist to land a feature on Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out. The duo also worked with Ab-Liva, John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Stove God Cooks, and The-Dream. Pharrell Williams produced the entirety of the tracklist and contributed vocals on several songs.

Tyler's interview with Ebro Darden comes after the release of his own new album, Don't Tap the Glass. The album debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 and features collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Madison McFerrin, and Yebba.

