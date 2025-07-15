Clipse Receive Strong First-Week Sales Projections For “Let God Sort Em Out”

BY Caroline Fisher 424 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Clipse Sales Projections "Let God Sort Em Out" Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) No Malice and Pusha T attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Last week, Clipse unleashed their highly anticipated reunion album after over 15 years, "Let God Sort Em Out."

Last week, Clipse unleashed their first album in more than 15 years, Let God Sort Em Out. The highly anticipated project boasts various impressive features from the likes of Nas, Tyler The Creator, John Legend, and of course, Kendrick Lamar. The project has earned mixed reactions from listeners, but so far, the feedback appears to have been mostly positive.

According to Kurrco, the project is expected to move 90K album-equivalent units its first week, and debut at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

These projections arrive just after Clipse added multiple new international dates to their upcoming tour. This includes dates in Tilburg, Paris, London, and Manchester. The tour, which was originally announced last month, is scheduled to begin in August with a show at the Roadrunner in Boston. After that, the duo will move onto cities like Philadelphia, New York, Virginia Beach, Miami, Atlanta, and more.

Read More: Pusha T Responds To Criticism That He Only Raps About Drugs

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

While reactions to Clipse's latest release have been mostly positive, not everybody is feeling it. During a recent appearance on Fat Joe and Jadakiss' podcast Joe and Jada, for example, Pusha T responded to critics calling him out for rapping about drugs and violence so frequently. He said that those rhymes come from a "very real place" for him. Moreover, he says he's not trying to impress anyone but himself, and knows what he personally likes to hear.

"You can't please everybody... but 23 years in this, I'm not tryna please nobody but myself, that's what I care about. I know that my taste, my ear, and what it is that I wanna hear that resonates with that type of person -that's the person I wanna talk to," he explained.

"The person who says that... man, I'm sure I don't even gel with you anyway," Pusha T concluded. "I'm positive I don't like you ... I take it with a grain of salt, but more importantly I know who my family is."

Read More: Clipse Add Several Overseas Tour Dates Amid "Let God Sort Em Out" Success

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Music Pusha T Responds To Criticism That He Only Raps About Drugs 753
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Music Clipse Add Several Overseas Tour Dates Amid "Let God Sort Em Out" Success 617
Clipse Video Kendrick Lamar "Chains & Whips" Hip Hop News Music Videos Clipse Unleash Moving New Video For Kendrick Lamar Collab “Chains & Whips” 1.5K
Clipse Tiny Desk "Let God Sort Em Out" Hip Hop News Music Clipse Deliver Electric NPR Tiny Desk Performance After “Let God Sort Em Out” Release 873
Comments 0