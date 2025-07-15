Last week, Clipse unleashed their first album in more than 15 years, Let God Sort Em Out. The highly anticipated project boasts various impressive features from the likes of Nas, Tyler The Creator, John Legend, and of course, Kendrick Lamar. The project has earned mixed reactions from listeners, but so far, the feedback appears to have been mostly positive.

According to Kurrco, the project is expected to move 90K album-equivalent units its first week, and debut at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

These projections arrive just after Clipse added multiple new international dates to their upcoming tour. This includes dates in Tilburg, Paris, London, and Manchester. The tour, which was originally announced last month, is scheduled to begin in August with a show at the Roadrunner in Boston. After that, the duo will move onto cities like Philadelphia, New York, Virginia Beach, Miami, Atlanta, and more.

Read More: Pusha T Responds To Criticism That He Only Raps About Drugs

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

While reactions to Clipse's latest release have been mostly positive, not everybody is feeling it. During a recent appearance on Fat Joe and Jadakiss' podcast Joe and Jada, for example, Pusha T responded to critics calling him out for rapping about drugs and violence so frequently. He said that those rhymes come from a "very real place" for him. Moreover, he says he's not trying to impress anyone but himself, and knows what he personally likes to hear.

"You can't please everybody... but 23 years in this, I'm not tryna please nobody but myself, that's what I care about. I know that my taste, my ear, and what it is that I wanna hear that resonates with that type of person -that's the person I wanna talk to," he explained.