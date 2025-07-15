Pusha T Responds To Criticism That He Only Raps About Drugs

Pusha T has been one of the most consistent rappers of the last two decades and it has a lot to do with his lyrical ability, among other things. One of which would be his proficiency in the coke and street rap lanes, which he and Clipse have made a killing on. But for some people out there, hearing someone focus on similar topics -like drug dealing in Push's case- so often has brought about criticism.

Evolution is what a fair number of music listeners want to see with artists. But of course, there's also the others out there who like when musicians stick to what they do best with some minor tweaks along the way. This duality was a topic of discussion between Pusha T, Malice, Fat Joe, and Jadakiss on the latter's show, Joe and Jada.

In the clip caught by The Art Of Dialogue, the New York MCs asked where his inspiration to write about such heavy things such as violence and drugs comes from. For Pusha T, it essentially relates to it coming from a "very real place." Moreover, him "being in it for 23 years" as well as his fondness for the A&E network being "scarier" than horror movies contributes to that focus.

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

Because of that, Pusha T is wanting to "talk" to those types of people. He expounds further, "You can't please everybody... but 23 years in this, I'm not tryna please nobody but myself, that's what I care about. I know that my taste, my ear, and what it is that I wanna hear that resonates with that type of person -that's the person I wanna talk to.

He then focuses on those critiquing his unwillingness to try different things adding, "The person who says that... man, I'm sure I don't even gel with you anyway. I'm positive I don't like you." He concludes, "I take it with a grain of salt, but more importantly I know who my family is."