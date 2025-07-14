Clipse Add Several Overseas Tour Dates Amid "Let God Sort Em Out" Success

BY Cole Blake
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists The Clipse and Justin Timberlake during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Fans in the Netherlands, England, and France will now get a chance to see Pusha T and Malice on their upcoming tour.

Clipse have added four new dates to their upcoming Let God Sort Em Out tour after finally dropping their reunion album, last Friday. They include shows in Tilburg, Paris, London, and Manchester.

All four of the concerts will be in November between the 5th and the 10th. Tickets for London, Manchester, and Tilburg are on sale now, with Clipse's website billing Paris tickets as "coming soon."

Pusha T and Malice originally announced the tour back in June. It's set to kick off at the Roadrunner in Boston on August 3rd. There will be stops in Philadelphia, New York, Fairfax, their hometown of Virginia Beach, Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Cleveland, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix, among other North American cities.

Read More: Clipse Is Sharing Revenue With Reactors & Content Creators Covering Their Album

Clipse New Album

Clipse dropped Let God Sort Em Out as their first album since 2009's Til the Casket Drops on Friday. The project features collaborations with Ab-Liva, John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Stove God Cooks, The-Dream, Tyler the Creator. Additionally, Pharrell produced all 13 tracks.

In celebration of the album's release, Pusha T spoke with Complex for a new interview. In doing so, he explained how his and Malice's collaboration with Tyler came together. "Tyler was in out through the process of creating the album," Pusha T said. "He was always calling me, asking to hear certain records or [asking] 'man did y'all finish this?' or 'let me hear it.' 'P.O.V. was a particular record that was new, and he hadn't heard it. He said something about getting on the album. I said, 'oh man, we got a good record for you to get on the album' […] He was on the road, and he had a setup on the road, so I said, 'alright, I'm gonna shoot it to you man, just shoot it back though."

Following the release of Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse dropped a music video for their Kendrick Lamar collaboration on the album, "Chains & Whips."

Read More: Pusha T Addresses Why Jay-Z Didn’t Feature On New Clipse Album "Let God Sort Em Out"

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
