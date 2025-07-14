Clipse have added four new dates to their upcoming Let God Sort Em Out tour after finally dropping their reunion album, last Friday. They include shows in Tilburg, Paris, London, and Manchester.
All four of the concerts will be in November between the 5th and the 10th. Tickets for London, Manchester, and Tilburg are on sale now, with Clipse's website billing Paris tickets as "coming soon."
Pusha T and Malice originally announced the tour back in June. It's set to kick off at the Roadrunner in Boston on August 3rd. There will be stops in Philadelphia, New York, Fairfax, their hometown of Virginia Beach, Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Cleveland, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix, among other North American cities.
Clipse New Album
Clipse dropped Let God Sort Em Out as their first album since 2009's Til the Casket Drops on Friday. The project features collaborations with Ab-Liva, John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Stove God Cooks, The-Dream, Tyler the Creator. Additionally, Pharrell produced all 13 tracks.
In celebration of the album's release, Pusha T spoke with Complex for a new interview. In doing so, he explained how his and Malice's collaboration with Tyler came together. "Tyler was in out through the process of creating the album," Pusha T said. "He was always calling me, asking to hear certain records or [asking] 'man did y'all finish this?' or 'let me hear it.' 'P.O.V. was a particular record that was new, and he hadn't heard it. He said something about getting on the album. I said, 'oh man, we got a good record for you to get on the album' […] He was on the road, and he had a setup on the road, so I said, 'alright, I'm gonna shoot it to you man, just shoot it back though."
Following the release of Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse dropped a music video for their Kendrick Lamar collaboration on the album, "Chains & Whips."