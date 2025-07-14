Clipse New Album

In celebration of the album's release, Pusha T spoke with Complex for a new interview. In doing so, he explained how his and Malice's collaboration with Tyler came together. "Tyler was in out through the process of creating the album," Pusha T said. "He was always calling me, asking to hear certain records or [asking] 'man did y'all finish this?' or 'let me hear it.' 'P.O.V. was a particular record that was new, and he hadn't heard it. He said something about getting on the album. I said, 'oh man, we got a good record for you to get on the album' […] He was on the road, and he had a setup on the road, so I said, 'alright, I'm gonna shoot it to you man, just shoot it back though."