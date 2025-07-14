Pusha T Addresses Why Jay-Z Didn’t Feature On New Clipse Album "Let God Sort Em Out"

Pusha T and Malice recently pulled up to "The Breakfast Club" to talk about the new Clipse album and the fruitless Jay-Z collab rumors.

Jay Z and Pusha T have a couple of amazing collaborations under their belts, and fans hoped they would hear one more on Let God Sort Em Out. After all, following some label drama, Roc Nation picked up the comeback record from Clipse, so it seemed like a perfect opportunity. But despite incredible features from Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, Nas, and more, Hov did not make the cut.

Push and Malice recently hopped on The Breakfast Club as part of their extensive album rollout. During the conversation, as caught by XXL, Pusha explained what happened.

"He was sent 'Chains & Whips,' 'M.T.B.T.T.F.', ['So Be It']," he revealed. "Hov had the album. It was all for him to...whatever he wanted to do." Then, Charlamagne Tha God asked if "nothing moved his spirit" regarding those tracks. "I don't know, man," the Virginia MC replied.

Even though many fans looked forward to another song on par with "Drug Dealers Anonymous" or "Neck And Wrist," they still had plenty of highlights to celebrate on Let God Sort Em Out. All we hope is that they didn't fully close the door on an eventual reunion.

Clipse Record Label

For those unaware, Jay-Z, Roc Nation, Pusha T, and Clipse's connection stems from a situation the Thornton brothers encountered with Def Jam. Allegedly, the Kendrick Lamar feature on "Chains & Whips" caused the UMG-backed label to raise eyebrows. The MCs didn't want to censor or cut the verse, so they opted to go with the Roc instead to release Let God Sort Em Out.

"Once I knew that we had, in principle, a deal in place with Def Jam [to leave], I got on the phone with Jay-Z," Clipse's manager Steven Victor explained earlier this year. "I was like, 'Look, this is what's happening. We've been talking about doing X, Y, Z, together. There's an opportunity here to do this album. What do you think? He hit me back right away, like, 'You just made my day. Let's figure it out. What do we need to get it done?'

"I went back to Pusha," Victor continued. "[I] said, 'Listen, Jay's gonna give us a very artist-friendly deal, we get to own the masters, and they'll put the marketing power of Roc Nation behind it. You guys are friends. It's a great outcome.' We worked out the deal in less than 24 hours."

