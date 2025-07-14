UK Rapper Ratlin Calls Top5 A "Police Bwoy" After Top's Stabbing

TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 28: Toronto rapper Hassan Ali, aka Top5 during the second half of their NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Scotiabank Arena on October 28, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Top5 was in London for his friend Drake's Wireless Festival takeover, and he narrowly escaped an attempt on his life.

Drake recently brought up a debate between U.S. and U.K. rappers, but his friend Top5 probably has more strong opinions on that now. This is because British MC Ratlin reportedly took some shots at the Canadian spitter following Top's recent stabbing in London.

According to keep6ixsolid on Instagram, the English rapper said Top was a "police bwoy" after Top5 was reportedly stabbed in the city. "Police bwoy bout call 911," Ratlin commented on an Instagram post about the incident, adding some crying-laughing emojis. It's unclear whether the two lyricists had previously interacted, dissed each other, or anything else connecting them.

Also, the stabbing situation remains very unclear at press time, with rumors swirling that Top called for an ambulance in the street after the attack. Other reports still have unverifiable information, so take everything with a grain of salt until more solid details emerge.

At press time, the OVO affiliate and his team haven't addressed the alleged stabbing online or through other means. We will see how quickly that changes depending on his recovery, for which we hope it's a speedy process. Then, Top will have to respond to the harrowing attempt on his life and to this Ratlin shot.

Who Is Ratlin?

For those unaware, Ratlin is a rapper from the United Kingdom who blew up with his Summertime in Mexico and Youngest In Charge mixtapes. He's been in the game for over a decade now, although we have no idea why he has this smoke for Top5.

We will see how the rest of the hip-hop worlds react to this, whether it's the UK scene, the Toronto side, or how the United States characterizes it. Given so much context over the past year and a half or so, we doubt anyone will have very unbiased takes.

Meanwhile, Top5 is still making waves in hip-hop for his marriages of street talk with some big media outlets like No Jumper. We will see if he pops out soon to address Ratlin after a hopefully speedy recovery. If not, then it will probably only be a matter of time before Top decides to retort.

