Top5 Reportedly Stabbed In The Neck In London

Top5 was in London for to watch his friend Drake rock the stage for three nights at the Wireless Festival, but he unfortunately got more than he asked for. According to keep6ixsolid and DJ Akademiks on social media, a masked man reportedly stabbed the Toronto rapper in the neck while he was talking to fans.

It's unclear exactly when this happened over the weekend or why. But fortunately, it seems like Top survived the attack. He is reportedly recovering, and we wish him a speedy process towards better health. We will see if local authorities or other reports shed more light on the situation in the near future.

At press time, it doesn't seem like Top or his team have addressed the matter online or provided an update, so we'll see what future reports mention. Top5's social media activity also had some folks having a conversation about his statements, but that's too speculative of an approach to a serious and life-threatening situation.

Hopefully he and his entourage return back home with no further emergencies. Other than that, it seems like the OVO affiliates' time in London for Wireless was a solid treat.

Top5 Stabbed

Elsewhere, Top5 continues to ride for Drake in the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar battle. He allegedly tried to enter the hotel K.Dot supposedly stayed at in Toronto for his "Grand National" shows. However, Top was unsuccessful, and took to social media to air that out. But that whole situation is very vague and unconfirmed, so take it with a grain of salt.

Other moves and collaborations within the hip-hop and streaming world have been notable as well. But it's the pop star connections that really raised eyebrows recently.

Justin Bieber found his way into this narrative when Top5 accused him of going broke. That's another unconfirmed story, and one that might be moot now in the face of Bieber's new album SWAG... If it was ever true in the first place. With all this background, though, we hope Top continues to recover well and gets back on his feet in no time.