Top5 Reportedly Stabbed In The Neck In London

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 4.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Top5 Stabbed Neck London Hip Hop News
TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 3: Local rapper Top5 looks on from the courtside at a NBA between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors during the Emirates NBA Cup game at the Scotiabank Arena on December 3, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)
Top5 was allegedly talking to fans in London when a masked man ran up and stabbed him in the neck. He fortunately survived and is recovering.

Top5 was in London for to watch his friend Drake rock the stage for three nights at the Wireless Festival, but he unfortunately got more than he asked for. According to keep6ixsolid and DJ Akademiks on social media, a masked man reportedly stabbed the Toronto rapper in the neck while he was talking to fans.

It's unclear exactly when this happened over the weekend or why. But fortunately, it seems like Top survived the attack. He is reportedly recovering, and we wish him a speedy process towards better health. We will see if local authorities or other reports shed more light on the situation in the near future.

At press time, it doesn't seem like Top or his team have addressed the matter online or provided an update, so we'll see what future reports mention. Top5's social media activity also had some folks having a conversation about his statements, but that's too speculative of an approach to a serious and life-threatening situation.

Hopefully he and his entourage return back home with no further emergencies. Other than that, it seems like the OVO affiliates' time in London for Wireless was a solid treat.

Read More: Young Thug Wants To Modify His Sentence From The YSL RICO Case

Top5 Stabbed

Elsewhere, Top5 continues to ride for Drake in the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar battle. He allegedly tried to enter the hotel K.Dot supposedly stayed at in Toronto for his "Grand National" shows. However, Top was unsuccessful, and took to social media to air that out. But that whole situation is very vague and unconfirmed, so take it with a grain of salt.

Other moves and collaborations within the hip-hop and streaming world have been notable as well. But it's the pop star connections that really raised eyebrows recently.

Justin Bieber found his way into this narrative when Top5 accused him of going broke. That's another unconfirmed story, and one that might be moot now in the face of Bieber's new album SWAG... If it was ever true in the first place. With all this background, though, we hope Top continues to recover well and gets back on his feet in no time.

Read More: Adin Ross Reveals He Will Livestream With Diddy If The Mogul Gets Out

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.4K
Foolio Music Top5 Flaunts Luxury Watches After Allegedly Beating Murder Case With Drake’s Support 1069
Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Emirates NBA Cup Music Police Expose Top5 For Not Needing The Ankle Monitor He Cut Off On Stream 2.5K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Toronto Rapper Top5 Reveals Drake Paid For His Legal Fees After Beating Murder Case 5.5K
Comments 1