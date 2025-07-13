Adin Ross Reveals He Will Livestream With Diddy If The Mogul Gets Out

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Adin Ross attends day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Adin Ross has conducted viral livestreams with Charleston White, Drake, Sexyy Red, and Chris Brown. Ross is one of the biggest streamers.

Adin Ross made a shocking revelations over the weekend with plans to host a livestream with Diddy if the mogul is released from federal custody. “Yo, if Diddy gets out, I’m having him on the stream – no cap,” said Ross with a clip of Diddy giving a graduation speech. 

During the announcement, Ross would proclaim that the livestream with the mogul would be the “biggest” livestream ever. “Ya’ll can’t tell me it wouldn’t go crazy,” he said. “Bigger than Carti, bigger than Trump, it would be the biggest.” 

Ross validates the potential based on the mogul’s right to due process. He continued: “Let me tell you why … ‘Innocent until proven guilty.’” 

Fans would share mixed comments about Ross’s revelation. Speaking to Diddy’s verdict, a fan commented, “If yall mad at adin Y’all should really be more upset at the legal system.” 

Adin Ross & Diddy

Diddy will be sentenced on October 3, 2025, after his conviction on two federal counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Though acquitted of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges, he remains held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after Judge Arun Subramanian denied bail, citing safety concerns and possible witness intimidation.

Prosecutors seek a sentence of four to five years. Combs’ legal team has requested two to three, citing his clean record and contributions to music and philanthropy. Legal analysts, including attorney Robert Shapiro, expect a sentence between 2.5 and 3.5 years. A pre-sentencing report is due in late September, followed by final arguments from both sides.

Outside of the criminal case, Combs faces over 80 civil lawsuits, many involving allegations of sexual misconduct. Legal experts suggest his incarceration could delay these proceedings, especially if plaintiffs seek depositions during his detention.

Combs maintains his innocence and is exploring appeals and potential clemency. Supporters have launched online campaigns urging leniency, but the court remains focused on sentencing within federal guidelines.

October’s hearing will shape Combs’ immediate future and affect the timeline of multiple related civil actions, marking a critical moment in one of the entertainment industry’s most high-profile legal battles.

