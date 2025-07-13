Kanye West's Representative Denies Former Assistant's Disturbing Allegations Against Ye

Kanye West Denies Former Assistant Allegations Hip Hop News
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; American rapper Kanye West watches action between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Milo Yiannopoulos alleged that Lauren Pisciotta is fabricating her amended lawsuit against Kanye West for alleged sexual misconduct.

Kanye West continues to face a lot of controversy and backlash, but not all of that relates to the legal realm. One area that does involve a Ye court case is the series of disturbing sexual misconduct allegations against him from former Yeezy assistant Lauren Pisciotta.

For those unaware, the 36-year-old accused the Chicago artist of sex trafficking, assault, and more in a series of complaints, which she and her team have reportedly amended four times. This is according to Milo Yiannopoulos, a Yeezy representative who reportedly issued a statement to Complex responding to these allegations.

"Lauren Pisciotta's amended complaint is the fourth version she has advanced," he reportedly alleged. "Each new revision contradicts the others. Each is more absurd and outlandish than all previous claims combined. Does Ms. Pisciotta actually believe her confabulations? We cannot know. But this breathless new installment of fantasy fiction discredits all past, present and future testimony."

Kanye West Allegations
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"The Courts are no place to indulge delusions and mental disturbances," Kanye West's team's statement reportedly continued. "We stand ready to annihilate Ms. Pisciotta's tall tales before a jury – an exoneration so inevitable that even she, lost in her fog of fantasy, must surely see it coming. [...] [S]he picked the one rapper who loathes violence, has never been arrested, and doesn't even own a gun. An extortionist of Ms. Pisciotta's vaulting ambition ought to choose her victims more wisely."

In addition, Yiannopoulos alleged that the "self-evident absurdity" of the former assistant's allegations is completely fabricated. Also, he called her a "fantasist" and claimed she once "demanded" a diamond crocodile Birkin bag "in exchange for a single act of fellatio." The statement does not clarify if this is an admission of alleged sexual activity between them or an alleged offer.

Lauren Pisciotta's allegations against Kanye West accuse him of sex trafficking, assault, battery, false imprisonment, harassment, and emotional abuse. This allegedly took place over the course of her employment as an assistant and chief of staff at Yeezy from July of 2021 to October of 2022. Pisciotta allegedly left to Florida to "escape" Ye's behavior but alleged that swatting and other actions contributed to further harassment.

