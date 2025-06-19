Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has not changed his name to “Ye Ye,” despite online rumors sparked by business filings in California.

Confusion arose after documents listed “Ye Ye” as the manager of several companies tied to him, including Yeezy Apparel and Yeezy Record Label, LLC. That prompted speculation that the artist had altered his name again.

A spokesperson for Ye told The New York Post that there was no official name change. The apparent mix-up came from an online form requiring both a first and last name. Since Ye legally uses only one name, the system duplicated “Ye” in both fields. The filing was routine and administrative, not a reflection of any personal decision.

He originally announced the move in 2018, citing spiritual reasons. “The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE,” he tweeted at the time. Since then, he has adopted the mononym across all platforms, from music to fashion to social media.

Kanye West’s New Name Ye Ye

The name Kanye, with Swahili origins meaning “the only one,” was chosen by his parents to represent individuality. Abandoning it symbolized a desire to evolve and redefine his identity.

Ye has long embraced change—sometimes with controversy, often with vision—and the latest misunderstanding reflects the heightened interest surrounding everything he does.

The incident highlights how even a technical glitch can stir headlines for one of the most scrutinized figures in modern culture. In Ye’s world, branding, identity, and artistic expression blur. Every move—intentional or not—becomes a moment.

He hasn’t changed his name again. The world just got caught reading between the lines.

In related news, Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori have allegedly checked into a $170,000 a week mental health clinc in Spain. Rumors of the couple on the verge of divorce have constantly circulated throughout media in 2025.