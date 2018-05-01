new name
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Re-Introduces Herself As Emcee Flapchunks The 3rd After Announcing New Album NameIf anyone's going to troll their Twitter followers, it's Doja.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYung Baby Tate Announces New Name, New Label, & New SingleBaby Tate drops the "Yung" from her name and announces a new single.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYung Bleu Announces He's Changing His NameYung Bleu announces his "new chapter" by revealing his new stage name.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosLatto Explains Why She Changed Her Name On "The Biggest"Latto unpacks her name change with a must-watch music video for "The Biggest."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMulatto Officially Changes Her NameNew money, new crib, new whip, new name, she's still that bitch!By Alex Zidel
- MusicMulatto Teases Name Change In New SnippetMulatto gets a few things off her chest in a promising snippet, teasing both a name change and a new project to come. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDiddy Reveals His New Legal NameDiddy has legally changed his name to Sean Love Combs.By Alex Zidel
- FoodAunt Jemima Reveals New Name & LogoAunt Jemima has announced a new name and logo after years of backlash. By Alex Zidel
- MusicMulatto Won't Be Releasing New Music Until Name Change Is RevealedMulatto finally settles on her new name after months of consideration.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMulatto On Why She's Changing Her Name: "[It's] Not Worth It Anymore"Mulatto says the "more aware and mature" version of herself will probably change her stage name, claiming that she's "at the drawing board right now".By Alex Zidel
- AnticsMulatto Might Change Her NameMulatto may be listening to her critics, pondering a name change to "Big Latto".By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsUncle Ben's Rice Brand Announces New Name, Drops Racist LogoUncle Ben's is changing its name to Ben's Original, also dropping its logo, which contained a racial stereotype.By Alex Zidel
- MusicD.R.A.M. Changes His NameD.R.A.M. has officially changed his artist name to Shelley, which is also his given name.By Alex Zidel
- SportsWashington NFL Team To Retire Name Monday: ReportWashington's NFL team will officially disown their team name on Monday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureA1 Bentley Changes His Name & LookA1 Bentley changes his name to SprngBrk and releases a new music video.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsAunt Jemima Changes Name & LogoThe Aunt Jemima brand is finally getting a new name and logo as Quaker Oats makes a statement.By Alex Zidel
- RandomElon Musk & Grimes Change Baby Name From X Æ A-12Elon Musk and Grimes made a slight alteration to their's baby X Æ A-12's legal name.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsDiddy Is Legally Changing His Name To ThisDiddy has filed a claim to change his name to Sean "Love" Combs.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAsian Doll Announces Official Name Change & Upcoming AlbumAsian Da Brat has officially retired her old moniker.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMacaulay Culkin Legally Changing Name To "Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin"Macaulay Culkin is actually following through with the name change.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross Given A Brand New Kenyan Name After Performance In AfricaRick Ross embraces his new Kenyan name, Tajiri.By Alex Zidel