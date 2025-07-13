The $50 million civil lawsuit against Hall of Fame football player and media personality Shannon Sharpe took an unexpected turn Wednesday when the plaintiff’s legal team failed to appear at the initial court hearing in downtown Las Vegas. The anonymous woman behind the lawsuit accuses Sharpe of sexual assault and battery, but was left unrepresented as proceedings began.

Clark County District Court Judge Anna Albertson expressed clear frustration over the absence, calling the lack of representation concerning given the severity of the allegations. The plaintiff, who filed the case earlier this year, did not submit a reason for the no-show.

Robert Draskovich, a veteran Nevada criminal defense attorney not affiliated with the case, described the absence as “strange” and legally risky. “Preliminary hearings establish the trajectory of a case,” Draskovich said. “Skipping one, especially without notice, undermines credibility and momentum.”

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit

Representing Sharpe in court was attorney Robert DeMarco, who explained that his co-counsel, mostly based in New York, was tied up with cases outside Nevada. Draskovich noted that this strategy could prove problematic, citing Nevada’s unique court procedures.

“Local counsel understands the nuances,” he said. “National recognition doesn’t guarantee familiarity with state-specific rules.”

Despite the plaintiff’s absence, Sharpe’s attorneys requested a 45-day extension to prepare their response. Judge Albertson approved the delay, though she voiced surprise that the defense was not pursuing a swift resolution. The next hearing is scheduled for September 3.

Sharpe has not commented publicly on the lawsuit, and the woman behind the case has yet to release a statement or identify legal representation. The silence has added uncertainty to what initially appeared to be a high-stakes civil battle involving one of football’s most recognizable personalities.

As the case stalls, legal observers are watching closely. The plaintiff’s failure to appear raises questions about the suit’s viability, while Sharpe’s team remains active and organized.