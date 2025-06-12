Shannon Sharpe Claps Back At Nicki Minaj Diss With An Explanation

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 876 Views
Shannon Sharpe Nicki Minaj Diss Hip Hop News
Mar 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Shannon Sharpe during the second quarter between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Shannon Sharpe had previously feigned ignorance when it comes to Nicki Minaj, which he says he did not intend as any disrespect.

Shannon Sharpe has big allegations to deal with, but an unexpected bit of online drama emerged that has nothing to do with that. Nicki Minaj recently dissed him on the new "Banned From NO" remix alongside her Young Money mentor Lil Wayne. As it turns out, the situation is a bit more complex than Nicki or Shannon assumed.

Basically, the Trinidadian femcee's diss comes from an old tweet of Shannon Sharpe's in which a fan told him that Nicki wanted to be on his podcast. "Nicki who?" he replied, which made a lot of Barbz angry for his perceived disrespect.

But The Shade Room on Instagram caught clips of the former NFL player explaining this on his Nightcap podcast after "Banned From NO" dropped. Apparently, he was having a lot of social media debates about politician Nikki Haley at the time, so he was legitimately asking for clarification.

"I was talking about Nikki Haley," Shannon Sharpe remarked concerning the Nicki Minaj diss. "Nikki Haley said something... So I'm talking about Nikki Haley. So somebody said, 'Nicki really wants to come on your podcast.' How am I supposed to – I'm talking about Nikki Haley. I'm like, 'Nicki who?' It'd be like, 'Ocho, aye, Unc know about them sports!' People gon' say, 'Unc who?' It might be Snoop Dogg, it might be me.

Nicki Minaj Shannon Sharpe Beef

"It wasn't meant as a disrespect," he continued. "Yes, I know who you are. I was going back and forth, we've been talking about Nikki Haley. So I'm just trying to figure out. I'm supposed to all of a sudden [know that they] meant Nicki Minaj? Nicki, I apologize. I meant no disrespect. You always have an open invitation if you ever want to come sit down and have a conversation. Even if you just want to have a private conversation on the phone or something."

Hardcore fans likely remember that this isn't Shannon Sharpe and Nicki Minaj's first media crossover. He previously questioned why her beef with Megan Thee Stallion began, which led to a viral discussion. We'll see if the superstar responds to this clarification with forgiveness...

