Basically, the Trinidadian femcee's diss comes from an old tweet of Shannon Sharpe's in which a fan told him that Nicki wanted to be on his podcast. "Nicki who?" he replied, which made a lot of Barbz angry for his perceived disrespect.

But The Shade Room on Instagram caught clips of the former NFL player explaining this on his Nightcap podcast after "Banned From NO" dropped. Apparently, he was having a lot of social media debates about politician Nikki Haley at the time, so he was legitimately asking for clarification.

"I was talking about Nikki Haley," Shannon Sharpe remarked concerning the Nicki Minaj diss. "Nikki Haley said something... So I'm talking about Nikki Haley. So somebody said, 'Nicki really wants to come on your podcast.' How am I supposed to – I'm talking about Nikki Haley. I'm like, 'Nicki who?' It'd be like, 'Ocho, aye, Unc know about them sports!' People gon' say, 'Unc who?' It might be Snoop Dogg, it might be me.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

Nicki Minaj Shannon Sharpe Beef

"It wasn't meant as a disrespect," he continued. "Yes, I know who you are. I was going back and forth, we've been talking about Nikki Haley. So I'm just trying to figure out. I'm supposed to all of a sudden [know that they] meant Nicki Minaj? Nicki, I apologize. I meant no disrespect. You always have an open invitation if you ever want to come sit down and have a conversation. Even if you just want to have a private conversation on the phone or something."