Shannon Sharpe Issues Formal Apology To Megan Thee Stallion Following His NSFW Comments

Shannon addressed and took full responsibility for his vulgar words on "Club Shay Shay".

Shannon Sharpe continues to build a media empire. From his work on ESPN with First Take to his unfiltered podcast Club Shay Shay, there are not many bigger than him in the business. With that pull comes a lot of responsibility as well and sometimes his personality can lead to chaos. For example, he Unc made some questionable comments about Houston, Texas rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion. In late November of last year, Shannon Sharpe was down bad for the "Savage" hitmaker on his second podcast, Nightcap.

The NFL Hall-Of-Famer was just saying anything and everything about her, talking about what he would do to the MC in the bedroom. "I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three", Sharpe said to his co-host and former NFL wideout, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. "I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard, and continuously… I’d have her opening up like saloon doors". He even added that "she has knees like Barry Sanders". Megan's fans and other listeners alike were quite disgusted by the 56-year-old's NSFW comments.

Shannon Sharpe Delivers A Sincere Apology To Megan Thee Stallion

Sharpe and Johnson did clear the air and apologize shortly after. However, after getting Megan on Club Shay Shay, he wanted to make sure he buried the hatchet in person. "For any unwanted attention, harm, shame, embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I wanna say as a man, as I sit here before you, I apologize". Megan was thankful for the gesture and to that they shared a shot of Shannon's Le Portier Shay cognac.

What are your thoughts on Shannon Sharpe's apology to Megan Thee Stallion on Club Shay Shay? Do you think doing it in person was the right thing to do? Or do you think the media star did not need to say anything to the rapper at all? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Shannon Sharpe and Megan Thee Stallion. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music, pop culture, and sports.