Shannon Sharpe Accuser Claims She Feared For Her Life After Alleged Assault

Shannon Sharpe Accuser Feared For Her Life Sports News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during the 28th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)
According to Michele Bundy Evans, she was traumatized and dealing with anxiety and panic attacks after Shannon Sharpe allegedly raped her.

Recently, one of the women accusing Shannon Sharpe of sexual assault sat down with The US Sun for an intense interview. The woman in question is the Club Shay Shay host's alleged ex-girlfriend Michele Bundy Evans. According to her, she met him in 2002, and they allegedly dated for several years. She says the alleged assault took place in 2010, prompting her to stop talking to him.

"We were arguing and he was threatening me and stuff like that after. But I didn't see him again after he raped me," Evans alleged in a clip shared by The Art Of Dialogue. After detailing the alleged assault, she was asked why she didn't file a police report after the fact.

"Because I was scared for my life," she said. "He said it he said he would use everybody he knows, and he knows lots of police officers [...] Atlanta had a problem with corruption down there, and I was too scared to go to the police." Evans continued, describing how she was in a "trauma mindset" following the alleged assault.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Accuser Reflects On Alleged Assault In Emotional Interview

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit

"You fear for your life, you're traumatized, you're not thinking straight," she explained. "You're having anxiety and panic attacks, and I was worried that he would get a hold of this police officer and who knows what would happen. So it was just a decision, and it's a decision a lot of rape victims make to not go to the police."

Evans sued Sharpe in 2023. She accused him of defaming her after she got a restraining order against him more than a decade ago. She reportedly dropped the restraining order shortly after filing. Sharpe's attorney Vincent Morris has denied the allegations on his behalf.

"Michelle Evans’ claims are ridiculous and completely without merit," Morris told New York Post. "She could not find a lawyer to take her case and if you read her complaint, you’ll see it is filled with nonsense. Shannon has had no contact with her for many years and we understand that she is still on probation after serving three years in prison."

Sharpe is also currently being sued by an anonymous woman who accuses him of rape and assault, which he denies.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Brings More Negative Attention To Himself After Mini Crash Out During "Nightcap"

