Shannon Sharpe Brings More Negative Attention To Himself After Mini Crash Out During "Nightcap"

With Shannon Sharpe now having to shift his focus to his hefty rape lawsuit, things are going to be a lot different. What we mean by that is the public eye is constantly going to keep a watchful eye on his actions. Of course, people can argue that he's innocent until proven guilty. However, at the same time, folks take these kinds of allegations seriously. Just ask Diddy.

So, going forward, Shannon Sharpe is going to have to try and maintain his composure and move cautiously. Unfortunately, he had a small slip up during the most recent episode of his second show, Nightcap. In a clip obtained from The Neighborhood Talk, he, along with co-host Chad Ochocinco and guest, former NBA wing Joe Johnson, were discussing a topic about Shedeur Sanders.

As he was giving a personal story that related to the subject at hand, he was interrupted by someone offscreen. Whoever was making noise couldn't be heard on our end, but Shannon Sharpe certainly could. There's a chance that it could have been someone talking in his AirPods. But it seems more plausible that someone else was in the room or nearby where he records.

Who Is Shannon Sharpe's Rape Accuser?

Either way, Chad and Joe were absolutely silent and a little stunned (especially Joe) as Sharpe sniped, "Shut the f*ck up!" He then told (presumably one of his producers) that it supposedly someone "next door." As we said earlier, with the energy surrounding Sharpe right now it made this moment more awkward that it would have before.

