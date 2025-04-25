shannon sharpe allegations

News
Sports
Shannon Sharpe's Legal Team Explains Why He Wanted To Settle With Accuser For $10 Million
Shannon Sharpe clarified that this $10 million settlement offer to his sexual assault accuser was not an admission of wrongdoing.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
7 hrs ago
1430 Views
Sports
Shannon Sharpe Accused Of Choking Production Assistant While At FS1
This is one of the latest allegations to arise after Sharpe was on the receiving end of a bombshell $50 million civil rape lawsuit.
By
Devin Morton
10 hrs ago
1148 Views