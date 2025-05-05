A clip from Mo'Nique and Shannon Sharpe's interview resurfaced recently with the comedian sharing similar advice amid the slew of allegations.

Unfortunately, Gabriella Zuniga wasn't the only woman that Shannon allegedly was sexually abusive towards. Another comes from a woman by the name of Michele Bundy Evans who filed a suit against him in 2023. Evans accused him of sexual assault, stalking, and defamation for a total of $4 million. She gave an emotional interview with the U.S. Sun late last month to talk about said accusations and his alleged raping in 2010 that caused their eight-year relationship to end.

"Let me tell y’all what Shannon need, okay? Let me tell y’all what my baby need. He need him an old fat gal who could bake good cakes, make some smothered turkey wings, who gone rub his feet at the nighttime, okay? And gon’ have a sip of his cognac to make him feel better about himself when he come home at night. That’s what Shannon need. You don’t need no 26-year-old girl. You don’t need no 36-year-old girl. This is your auntie talkin’ to you."

Initially being published in February 2024, the clip went viral following the lawsuit from his first rape accuser, Gabriella Zuniga. Mo'Nique tells Shannon Sharpe that dating women much younger than him in this dating climate is a no go. Instead, she feels he needs to be with someone who wants to please him and wants nothing more than to offer comfort.

Actress and comedian Mo'Nique is having an "I told you so!" moment thanks to Shannon Sharpe's alleged actions. During a standup set, the Club Shay Shay interviewee went off on him for not taking her advice on dating. The wisdom that we are referring to was given to the sports television personality during their sit-down on his podcast.

