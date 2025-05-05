Mo'Nique Detonates On Shannon Sharpe For Not Listening To Her Advice Amid Rape Allegations

BY Zachary Horvath 1376 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
shannon sharpe
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 11: Shannon Sharpe attends the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards presented by The Hartford Live at SXSW at Fairmont Palm Park, Fairmont Hotel on March 11, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 14: Comedian Mo'Nique performs onstage during The Bridge Comedy Show at Stockbridge Amphitheater on October 14, 2023 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
A clip from Mo'Nique and Shannon Sharpe's interview resurfaced recently with the comedian sharing similar advice amid the slew of allegations.

Actress and comedian Mo'Nique is having an "I told you so!" moment thanks to Shannon Sharpe's alleged actions. During a standup set, the Club Shay Shay interviewee went off on him for not taking her advice on dating. The wisdom that we are referring to was given to the sports television personality during their sit-down on his podcast.

Initially being published in February 2024, the clip went viral following the lawsuit from his first rape accuser, Gabriella Zuniga. Mo'Nique tells Shannon Sharpe that dating women much younger than him in this dating climate is a no go. Instead, she feels he needs to be with someone who wants to please him and wants nothing more than to offer comfort.

"Let me tell y’all what Shannon need, okay? Let me tell y’all what my baby need. He need him an old fat gal who could bake good cakes, make some smothered turkey wings, who gone rub his feet at the nighttime, okay? And gon’ have a sip of his cognac to make him feel better about himself when he come home at night. That’s what Shannon need. You don’t need no 26-year-old girl. You don’t need no 36-year-old girl. This is your auntie talkin’ to you."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Vs. Drake: Revisiting Rap’s Wildest Night

Shannon Sharpe Rape Accuser

Now a disappointed motherly figure, Mo'Nique is letting him hear it on the public stage. Of course, we have to assume she's playing up her anger for the crowd. But nonetheless, she ripped into Shannon shouting, "Yes I told that n**** Shannon Sharpe to leave them white b*tches alone!"

Unfortunately, Gabriella Zuniga wasn't the only woman that Shannon allegedly was sexually abusive towards. Another comes from a woman by the name of Michele Bundy Evans who filed a suit against him in 2023. Evans accused him of sexual assault, stalking, and defamation for a total of $4 million. She gave an emotional interview with the U.S. Sun late last month to talk about said accusations and his alleged raping in 2010 that caused their eight-year relationship to end.

Read More: Kanye West’s Ugly History Of Publicly Targeting Kim Kardashian

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
shannon sharpe Sports Mo'Nique's Advice To Shannon Sharpe About Dating Younger Women Goes Viral After Rape Lawsuit 3.6K
Premiere Of Universal's "Almost Christmas" - Arrivals Relationships Mo'Nique Reveals The Type Of Woman She Wants Shannon Sharpe To Date 1041
ESPN First Take At Clark Atlanta University And Morehouse College Sports Shannon Sharpe's Rape Accuser Reveals Whether Or Not She Will Release Their Alleged Sex Tape 13.4K
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - April 20, 2015 Pop Culture Mo'Nique Claims Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry "Blackballed" Her In Hollywood 2.3K