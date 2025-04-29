Shannon Sharpe's Rape Accuser Reveals Whether Or Not She Will Release Their Alleged Sex Tape

Another major development has arisen in the ongoing Shannon Sharpe rape lawsuit. His accuser, Gabriella Zuniga and her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, claimed to have evidence that would work in the favor. That would be the alleged sex tape that was supposedly non-consensual.

They have also leaked alleged audio of Shannon Sharpe threatening to choke her. But the ESPN analyst and personality has objections to the tape. In the early stages of this news surfacing, he claimed in a video addressing the $50 million lawsuit that they had a 30-second version that made him seem guilty.

Moreover, he called out Tony Buzbee to release the full video which he says is actually "10 minutes or so." However, there's a huge twist to this alleged sex tape. According to a recent report by The Neighborhood Talk, this potential piece of evidence was only revealed to the public because Shannon Sharpe brought it up.

Additionally, Buzbee told TMZ Sports that because him and Gabriella Zuniga view this as key evidence, they have no plans nor did they ever any intention to leak the footage. But there's even more.

During the mediation process, which Sharpe's lawyer, Lanny J. Davis said took place "within the last month or so." Then, he and his client were trying to settle the suit for $10 million before this went public. But when that was going on, Buzbee said he gave the ex-NFL player "multiple" times to view the alleged tape.

Who Is Gabriella Zuniga?

However, every time, he refused. With this information now public, does this make Shannon Sharpe actually look guilty? Or could it mean that he thought that the tape was irrelevant and therefore he didn't view it as important as Buzbee and Zuniga? We are just going to have to wait and see.