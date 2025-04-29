Shannon Sharpe's Rape Accuser Reveals Whether Or Not She Will Release Their Alleged Sex Tape

ESPN First Take At Clark Atlanta University And Morehouse College
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Shannon Sharpe attends ESPN First Take at Clark Atlanta University on November 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Shannon Sharpe previously claimed that that his accuser and Tony Buzbee edited their alleged evidence to paint him as guilty.

Another major development has arisen in the ongoing Shannon Sharpe rape lawsuit. His accuser, Gabriella Zuniga and her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, claimed to have evidence that would work in the favor. That would be the alleged sex tape that was supposedly non-consensual.

They have also leaked alleged audio of Shannon Sharpe threatening to choke her. But the ESPN analyst and personality has objections to the tape. In the early stages of this news surfacing, he claimed in a video addressing the $50 million lawsuit that they had a 30-second version that made him seem guilty.

Moreover, he called out Tony Buzbee to release the full video which he says is actually "10 minutes or so." However, there's a huge twist to this alleged sex tape. According to a recent report by The Neighborhood Talk, this potential piece of evidence was only revealed to the public because Shannon Sharpe brought it up.

Additionally, Buzbee told TMZ Sports that because him and Gabriella Zuniga view this as key evidence, they have no plans nor did they ever any intention to leak the footage. But there's even more.

During the mediation process, which Sharpe's lawyer, Lanny J. Davis said took place "within the last month or so." Then, he and his client were trying to settle the suit for $10 million before this went public. But when that was going on, Buzbee said he gave the ex-NFL player "multiple" times to view the alleged tape.

Who Is Gabriella Zuniga?

However, every time, he refused. With this information now public, does this make Shannon Sharpe actually look guilty? Or could it mean that he thought that the tape was irrelevant and therefore he didn't view it as important as Buzbee and Zuniga? We are just going to have to wait and see.

Speaking of Ms. Zuniga, who is she? Well, it's been said by the future defendant and by the internet, that Gabriella is an OnlyFans model who goes by "Karli" on the platform. She's reportedly now 20 years old and claims she was 19 when she and Sharpe met back at gym in 2023. Zuniga says they entered a consensual relationship that turned physically and emotionally abusive. Their alleged relationship ended early 2025.

