shannon sharpe rape lawsuit

Sports
Shannon Sharpe Demands Tony Buzbee To Release 10-Minute Sex Tape And Threatens Defamation Lawsuit
Shannon Sharpe has some pointed words for Tony Buzbee, and he sounds ready to address these very serious but "false" allegations.
By
Zachary Horvath
1 hr ago
1266 Views
Sports
Shannon Sharpe's Rape Accuser Retaliates By Releasing Alleged Audio Amid Lawsuit Filing
Shannon Sharpe's lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, responded to the lawsuit by leveling the playing field with some alleged texts from the accuser.
By
Zachary Horvath
3 hrs ago
1393 Views